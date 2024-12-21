Chinese Ship Suspected Of Undersea Baltic Cable Sabotage Sails Off 

Two days after Swedish police and Chinese authorities boarded the Yi Peng 3, a 225-meter bulk carrier suspected of sabotaging undersea fiber optic cables in the Baltic Sea last month, the vessel restarted engines early Saturday morning and resumed transiting the Danish Straits.

Sal Mercogliano, a professor at Campbell University and the host of the What Is Going On With Shipping? show on YouTube, stated on X that Yi Peng "is underway and heading out of the Kattegat toward the North Sea toward the Suez."

Data compiled by Bloomberg confirms Yi Peng has been underway since early Saturday morning.

Mercogliano noted that Swedish police and Chinese investigators boarded the vessel earlier last week.

He said, "The Swedes were allowed to observe the questioning," adding, "They have not released any findings from their investigation."

Also, Mercogliano cited ship tracking data that shows Yi Peng 3 is being escorted by at least one Danish warship.

The Swedish police boarded the ship in conjunction with Chinese investigators (the flag of registry).



The Swedes were allowed to observe the questioning.



They have not released any findings from their investigation.



Yi Peng 3 is being escorted by Danish P525. pic.twitter.com/TMGmjQoasw — Sal Mercogliano (WGOW Shipping) 🚢⚓🐪🚒🏴‍☠️ (@mercoglianos) December 21, 2024

Here's our reporting on the ongoing situation:

One X user suggested, "Hmmm…. Perhaps it should have an escort so it takes the deep water route, rather than heading towards all those cables in the English Channel…"