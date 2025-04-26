Massive Explosion Rocks Port On Strait Of Hormuz

At least 500 people were injured after a massive explosion rocked Iran's largest and most strategically significant maritime hub in the southern Hormozgan Province on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media outlet Tasnim reported that the blast occurred on Saturday at the Shahid Rajaee Port. The outlet said, "The port remains in a state of chaos," and many buildings have been destroyed.

#Iran Emergency Department spokesperson: The number of injured from Shahid Rajaee Port explosion reaches 516. https://t.co/h0FIYU3eaR pic.twitter.com/OL7HWMqrOD — Iran Nuances (@IranNuances) April 26, 2025

Visual confirmation that the explosion at Rajaiee port of #BandarAbbas took place in a previously known depot of Bana Gostar company which the #IRGC Quds Force had often stored ammunition and explosive material in containers prior to be exported to its proxies from #Iran. https://t.co/3FQTdWvrjI pic.twitter.com/4WG9bSO6QC — Babak Taghvaee - The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) April 26, 2025

Tasnim reported that a fuel tank had "exploded for an unknown reason," and port operations had been shuttered. A report from the state media outlet IRIB stated that the explosion occurred in the port's chemical and sulfur area.

Footage shows the moment a powerful blast struck Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas.



Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the explosion at Iran’s southern port:https://t.co/oNw2zJ2IAl pic.twitter.com/TguPLizIbB — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) April 26, 2025

BREAKING | A massive explosion has been reported at the Port of Shahid Rajaee, one of two sections within the Port of Bandar Abbas, located on the north shore of the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran.



According to Mehr News Agency, a fuel tank in the port exploded due to unknown… pic.twitter.com/vN8r4yHyCT — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 26, 2025

Designated as a Special Economic Zone, Shahid Rajaee Port handles about 85% of Iran's total port cargo operations. Its annual capacity is about 70 million tons, including 6 million TEUs of containerized cargo. The port spans 2,400 hectares and features 40 berths and 19 hectares of warehouses.

The port also serves as a critical node for Iran's oil exports, equipped with docks that can accommodate large tankers. These facilities enable the annual export of around 34 million tons of oil products, including gasoline, naphtha, gas condensate, marine fuel, and mazut.

At the same time, Iran and U.S. officials began the third round of negotiations in Oman's capital of Muscat about the fate of the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. Here's more color on the second round.

The negotiations aim to suppress Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the U.S. lifting some economic sanctions it has imposed on the Islamic Republic.

President Trump has threatened to launch airstrikes targeting Iran's critical infrastructure if a deal is not reached.

Last month, the U.S. began deploying stealth bombers to Diego Garcia—often referred to as Washington's "unsinkable aircraft carrier"—located between Africa and Indonesia, about 1,000 miles south of India. The island serves as a critical launch point for stealth bombers in the event of a war with Iran. Staging the bombers on the island, well within striking distance, has made Tehran deeply uncomfortable.

Let's take a step back to an October op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, penned by David Asher—a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and a former U.S. State Department official who worked on counterterrorism operations in the Middle East—who advocated for neutering the Iranian regime's "oil-export capacity to deprive the regime of its financial lifeblood."

Any event on the critical maritime chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz—such as an explosion at a major port—could spark uncertainty among energy traders and push Brent crude futures higher on Sunday evening.