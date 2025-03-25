Stealth Bombers Reportedly Deploying To America's "Unsinkable Carrier"

The U.S. is reportedly deploying stealth bombers to a tiny island—often referred to as Washington's "unsinkable aircraft carrier"—located between Africa and Indonesia, about 1,000 miles south of India. The island offers stealth bombers strategic access to the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and the Indian Ocean. The move comes as President Trump launches a new campaign against Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have attacked more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones in the critical maritime chokepoint known as the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Several open-source intelligence X accounts, including TheIntelFrog, Open Source Intel, and OSINTdefender, report that Northrop B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, large transport jets, and refueling planes have arrived or are currently en route to the military base on Diego Garcia.

"A significant buildup is happening in Diego Garcia At least 5 USAF B-2 Spirits and 7 C-17A Globemaster IIIs have arrived over the last 3 days, or are currently en route to the island. For reference: Diego Garcia is the red pin on the map," TheIntelFrog wrote on X.

Open Source Intel said, "Four additional USAF B-2 Spirit stealth bombers are heading to Diego Garcia, raising the total to seven—an unprecedented buildup of these strategic assets at the base," adding, "Diego Garcia, in the Indian Ocean, is 3,500–4,000 km from the Middle East. Its location makes it a key launch point for U.S. long-range bombers like the B-2, with aerial refueling enabling regional reach."

"Following the arrival earlier today of 2 B-2 "Spirit" Long-Range Strategic Stealth Bombers, with the 509th Bomb Wing from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. Communications between the bombers and ground stations in San Fransisco have confirmed that another flight of 2-3 B-2s from Whiteman are currently crossing the Pacific Ocean destined for Diego Garcia. This is seeming like a much larger buildup than would be needed for strikes just against the Houthis in Yemen," OSINTdefender said.

Most Americans have never heard of the tiny 38-mile-long island, nor has any journalist been allowed access in over three decades. The island features a runway long enough to accommodate B-52, B-1, and B-2 bombers and massive C-5M, C-17, and C-130 military cargo planes. The U.S. hosts upwards of 5,000 military personnel and civilian contractors on the secretive island, which is considered a lynchpin of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and across the Indo-Pacific.

Counterpunch's Conn Hallinan noted in 2019: "Diego Garcia is central to the U.S. war in Somalia, its air attacks in Iraq and Syria, and its control of the Persian Gulf, and would be essential in any conflict with Iran."

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz recently confirmed that the Trump Administration demanded the "full dismantlement" of Iran's nuclear program, including its capacity to enrich uranium for civilian use. Russia issued a statement rejecting U.S. demands, saying Tehran has the right to a peaceful nuclear program.

What happens if Tehran doesn't play ball with Trump? Well, stealth bombers parked on the tarmac at Diego Garcia should be a huge concern.