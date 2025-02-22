Mexico President Sheinbaum Warns Against US Military Strikes On Cartels

In the wake of President Trump's designation of several Latin American drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday warned the White House against military action inside her country.

"This cannot be an opportunity for the U.S. to invade our sovereignty," she told reporters. "With Mexico, it is collaboration and coordination, never subordination or interventionism, and even less invasion."

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum flanked by senior security officials during October 2024 inaugural ceremonies

Her remarks followed Wednesday's US State Department announcement that it had designated eight Latin American drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. In addition to the notorious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua that has been raising hell inside the United States, the list included Mexico's two principal drug traffickers: the Jalisco Nueva Generacion and Sinaloa cartels.

The move fulfilled a promise Trump made during his 2024 election campaign. While the most likely initial actions will center on the legal and financial fronts, the terrorist designation opens the door for military action against the cartels. In the wake of the announcement, Trump advisor Elon Musk tweeted, "That means they're eligible for drone strikes."

Sheinbaum, however, warned against unilateral US military action:

“The Mexican people will under no circumstances accept interventions, intrusions or any other action from abroad that is detrimental to the integrity, independence or sovereignty of the nation... [including] violations of Mexican territory, whether by land, sea or air.”

Earlier, Sheinbaum said she had approved US surveillance drone flights over Mexico. That claim came after CNN reported that the administration tapped the CIA to use unarmed MQ-9 drones to monitor the cartels. The secret missions were communicated to members of Congress, with the description of the undertaking making no mention of a partnership with the Mexican government.

Since Trump took office, the CIA has been using unarmed MQ-9 Reaper drones to spy on Mexican drug cartels (USAF file)

There have also been indications of US Air Force RC-135V aircraft performing signal intelligence (SIGINT) missions inside Mexican airspace. Meanwhile, the Mexican Senate Commission has given the green light for US Special Forces deployment inside Mexico for "training missions."

Sheinbaum has said she opposes a terrorist designation out of concern that US government actions under such a designation may violate Mexican sovereignty, arguing that the two countries should work in mutual consultation and collaboration. Last week, Sheinbaum threatened to retaliate for a terrorist-designation by expanding Mexico's lawsuit against several American gun manufacturers, including Smith & Wesson, Barrett, Colt and Sturm, Ruger & Co:

“If they were to decree organized crime groups as terrorists, we would have to expand the lawsuit in the United States because -- as the Department of Justice itself has already acknowledged that 74% of the arms of criminal groups come from the United States -- then how are the arms manufacturers and distributors affected by the decree? The lawyers are looking at it, but they could be accomplices.”

The move toward the US terror designation began with a Day One executive order from Trump tasking the State Department with evaluating that avenue. "The cartels have engaged in a campaign of violence and terror throughout the Western Hemisphere that has not only destabilized countries with significant importance for our national interests but also flooded the United States with deadly drugs, violent criminals, and vicious gangs," Trump wrote.