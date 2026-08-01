Details remain limited, but initial reports and footage on X suggest that one or more vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs), commonly known as car or truck bombs, detonated near a police station in Cúcuta, Colombia, close to the Venezuelan border.

The apparent VBIED attack occurred just six days before President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella's inauguration, which will transfer power from Gustavo Petro's socialist regime to a right-wing administration expected to align closely with the Trump administration.

Footage:

Desde otros puntos de Cúcuta también fueron captadas las explosiones en contra del comando de la Policía de Norte de Santander.



El atentado estaría dirigido contra la Unidad de Operaciones Especiales Jungla.



Video: cortesía



99.9FM📻 pic.twitter.com/aLmuGXOfAt — Caracol Radio Cúcuta (@CaracolCucuta) August 1, 2026

Un camión con explosivos estalló el sábado junto a una estación de policía en la ciudad colombiana de Cúcuta, cerca de la frontera con Venezuela, seis días antes de la investidura del presidente electo Abelardo de la Espriella, constataron periodistas de la @AFP.



En la madrugada… pic.twitter.com/ta6ER9lrrZ — Telemetro Reporta (@TReporta) August 1, 2026

#EnDesarrollo | Al menos una decena de personas heridas, entre uniformados y civiles, deja un violento ataque con exposivos contra el comando de la Policía Norte de Santander, en Cúcuta.



Los hechos ocurrieron en la madrugada de este sábado cuando fueron activadas varias cargas… pic.twitter.com/CjpANSGbVc — Metropolitano Noticias (@metropolitano_X) August 1, 2026

🔴Un atentado con explosivos se registró en la madrugada de este sábado 1 de agosto en inmediaciones del comando del Departamento de Policía de Norte de Santander, en Cúcuta.



Imágenes en el video 📹



Más detalles aquí ⬇️https://t.co/cJSBEPpC25 pic.twitter.com/E46Y09q18x — EL TIEMPO (@ELTIEMPO) August 1, 2026

De la Espriella, a conservative lawyer known as "El Tigre," has pledged to intensify operations against guerrillas and drug-trafficking organizations, abandon the socialists' peace negotiations, and pursue deeper military cooperation with the US.

Around 11,000 soldiers and police officers are expected to secure the inauguration through coordinated land, air, and maritime operations. De la Espriella has repeatedly warned of an alleged plot to assassinate him by left-wing groups.

El Tigre's rise to power comes amid a once-in-a-generation shift from nation-killing left-wing regimes across the Americas to right-wing governments closely aligned with the Trump administration. The State Department has pursued this strategy to secure the West, ensure countries align with the US, not China or Russia, and promote open and free markets over broken Marxist ones.

Americas Political Map: Presidential Shift From Left To Right

Country-by-country presidential shift tracker

"For the first time in 15–20 years, the overwhelming majority of the countries in the Western Hemisphere are now led by pro-American leaders and governments since @POTUS was elected president," Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday with President Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.