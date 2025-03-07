US Halts Aid To South Africa 'Immediately' As Trump Offers Fast-Tracked Citizenship For Persecuted White Farmers

President Trump on Friday announced the stoppage of all federal funding and foreign aid to the country of South Africa. The State Dept order went out on Thursday, and on Friday Trump took to Truth Social to blast the country's "terrible" treatment of its farmers, which has included "confiscating their land and farms" and "much worse" (an apparent reference to the years-long trend of White farmers being killed).

While Trump has been hinting at such actions for a while now, he's declared a new asylum policy concerning South Africa and its embattled farmers: "To go a step further, any Farmer (with family!) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship." He then clarified this initiative takes effect "immediately".

Thursday's State Dept cable implements Executive Order 14204 immediately suspending aid disbursements to South Africa, though with reportedly some minimal exceptions - such as a global US-sponsored HIV/AIDS program which is very active in the country.

"To effectively implement EO 14204, all bureaus, offices and missions shall pause all obligations and/or dispersion of aid or assistance to South Africa," the cable which is signed by the secretary of state Marco Rubio reads.

Rand tumbles on Trump's new statement slamming South Africa...

All of this has sparked deep controversy and pushback among Dems, especially given Elon Musk has blasted his native country for "openly racist policies" targeting Whites.

There's been widespread belief that Musk has influenced the White House on South Africa policy, given also that the State Department cable specifically cites "unjust racial discrimination" against white Afrikaners.

Should note that I grew up as English South African, not Afrikaans, and consider myself to be simply an American.



No hyphen.



That said, what’s happening in South Africa is deeply wrong. Not what Mandela intended at all. https://t.co/6Tqb8NS9vl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2025

While White South Africans make up some 9% of the country's nearly 60 million citizens, they still disproportionately control much of the nation's land and wealth. Black organizations have advocated in some instances taking it back by force, blaming the prior apartheid regime before it ended in the early 1990s.

We've previously explained that the following question presents a conundrum for the mainstream media, which prefers to simply pass over the issue in silence: what happens when white people are the minority under attack?

That's a question that's simply not acceptable according to the establishment media, and any suggestion that such a thing is possible is treated as an act of xenophobia. White people can never be considered a "marginalized minority". This is the contradiction the western public often encounters when the issue of South Africa is broached.

