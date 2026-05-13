Vance Shrugs Off Backlash After Trump Says Americans' Finances Don't Factor Into Iran War "Even A Little Bit"

Just before leaving to China on Tuesday, President Trump fielded question from the media and issued some shocking remarks which are sure to hurt, not help Republicans, during a week in which the Iran war hits the 75-day mark.

President Trump conceded that the financial situation for Americans was not a factor in his decision-making when it came to Iran, at a moment Americans are alarmed at steadily rising gas prices, and the potential that the cost of everything from groceries to other basic staples could go up. The real surprise was that he didn't even try dodge the question or massage the topic like many politicians would choose to do, instead he emphasized: "Not even a little bit."

"The only thing that matters, when I’m talking about Iran, they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don't think about Americans' financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon… that’s the only thing that motivates me," he added. Watch:

President Trump is asked how much he considers Americans' financial situation when negotiating with Iran:



"Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters is they can't have a nuclear weapon. I don't think about Americans’ financial situation. I don't think about anybody." pic.twitter.com/BFxqVtZgQr — The American Conservative (@amconmag) May 12, 2026

Congressional GOP members are no doubt squirming in wake of these blunt comments, and Trump's own staff surely wasn't thrilled. Trump didn't so much as hesitate in his remarks, and midterm elections are coming up fast, with the Iran conflict and Hormuz showdown showing no signs of abating.

Some have argued that Trump as Commander-in-Chief is in 'war mode' and so doesn't want to tip his cards or let the Iranians perceive that they have leverage and can impose a political cost, especially amid talks and stalled negotiations. But the reality is that at the end of the day Americans by and large don't prioritize foreign policy issues over and above how their how bank account is doing, and their ability to maintain a decent standard of living.

One key problem with framing this as ultimately all about Iran not having a nuclear weapon, is that till this moment the official line from the US intelligence community remains that it sees no evidence the Islamic Republic is actually seeking a nuke. Nothing has changed of the public US intelligence community's assessment since headlines like these were issued during the June war: Israel says Iran was racing toward a nuclear weapon. US intel says it was years away.

All of this is also perhaps why on Wednesday Vice President J.D. Vance seemed to try and nervously deflect and reject the question as a reporter asked about Trump's "not even a little bit" remarks from the day prior. Here's the fresh exchange:

REPORTER: "Do you agree with the president's position that Americans' financial situations should not be a consideration in that [Iran] decision-making process?" JD VANCE: "Well, I don't think the president said that. I think that's a misrepresentation of what the president said. But look, I agree with the president that Iran should not have a nuclear weapon." "The fundamental goal here is the president wants to make the world safe, but particularly the American people safe from Iran having a nuclear weapon." "We care about how the American people are doing economically. We've also got a number of other challenges. Of course, the president has to confront all these challenges simultaneously."

🚨 NOW — REPORTER: "Do you agree with the president's position that Americans' financial situations should not be a consideration in that [Iran] decision-making process?"



JD VANCE: "Well, I don't think the president said that. I think that's a misrepresentation of what the… pic.twitter.com/eMPCXhmV8a — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 13, 2026

This narrative from Trump is certainly a losing one, and Vance - who no doubt is increasingly worried that a protracted Iran quagmire could dampen his chances for the presidential election in 2028 - absolutely knows it.

After all, the average price of gas in the US now sits at $4.50 per gallon, a 51% increase since the start of Operation Epic Fury. There's also a good chance that a full-scale bombing campaign could return, even as Pentagon officials struggle to articulate a clear strategic vision and end game. And yet, the Trump administration is previewing that the campaign could restart under the name 'Operation Sledgehammer'.

In the meantime, there's no putting this genie back in the bottle...

CNN split screen of Trump saying he doesn’t think about Americans’ financial situation and Vance claiming that Trump didn’t say that. pic.twitter.com/7ACtYu9ImE — Acyn (@Acyn) May 13, 2026

Below : A legitimate questions about America's future, and putting Americans first, which is met with Trump's scorn...

Reporter: You promised to bring inflation down. It's now at its highest level in three years. Are your policies not working?



President Trump: My policies are working incredibly. If you want to let them have a nuclear weapon, you’re a stupid person—you happen to be. pic.twitter.com/ETPJrrQfjv — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2026

Those on the political right, including a significant sector of MAGA who feel betrayed by Trump for starting another war of choice in the Middle East (which on the campaign trail he repeatedly promised not do do), are not going for forget this either.

For example, Liberty Lockdown show host Clint Russell in a viral tweet had this to say: Regarding the Iran war Trump says American's financial situations don't matter to him "even a little bit". When the GOP gets annihilated in November don't you dare blame Tucker or Megyn or Candace or Fuentes or Massie. Just watch this over and over.