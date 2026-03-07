Are Vessels Starting To Identify As "Chinese" To Transit Hormuz Chokepoint

A second China-linked bulk carrier broadcasted "CHINA OWNER_ALL CREW" while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday morning in an effort to reduce the risk of an IRGC drone or missile attack. We were the first to highlight this tactic late Wednesday night and believe it will only become more widespread within the commercial shipping community.

The Liberia-flagged Sino Ocean broadcasted "CHINA OWNER_ALL CREW" as it transited the narrowest stretch of the world's most critical maritime energy chokepoint early this morning.

The first instance of a bulk carrier broadcasting "CHINA OWNER" occurred last Wednesday night when the Iron Maiden changed its destination signal while transiting the waterway, hugging the Omani coastline.

There was an earlier report from New Delhi Television that said, "Iran has said it will allow only Chinese vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as an expression of gratitude for Beijing's stance toward Tehran since the war in the Middle East began."

Meanwhile, dozens of bulk carriers and oil and gas tankers are trapped in the Persian Gulf as the Hormuz chokepoint remains disrupted due to insurers canceling coverage for the region because of IRGC drone attack risks. This has choked off energy supplies to major customers in Asia and Europe (read about the incoming energy shock).

The Trump administration has been working on a plan to unclog the maritime chokepoint with a $20 billion reinsurance program backed by the US government and has even floated the idea of possible military escorts, though no clear operational plan has been announced yet.

X account "Zhao DaShuai," which Western MSM say is linked to the Chinese military, said, "It seems Chinese ships will have a monopoly on the Strait of Hormuz trade route. Looks like another case of Do Nothing and Win for China."

Another?

We suspect the next big thing for ships in the region is to start identifying as Chinese.