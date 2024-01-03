Watch: "Guerrilla Camps" Set Up By Leftist Groups Assist Cartels In Southern Border Invasion

Real America's Voice host Ben Bergquam published a video on social media platform X that exposes what is described as a 'guerrilla camp' on the southern border, operated by radical leftist groups, which are aiding in the illegal migrant invasion by cartels.

"OK, here is the whole video. You have to watch it all - it just gets worse and worse! Leftists caught directly aiding and abetting the invasion of our country the wall in Sasabe, Arizona," Bergquam wrote on X.

He continued: " These are some of the same people that we previously exposed harboring illegals at their camp in Arivaca. How do we save our country when we allow enemies within to do this? When we take power back, these organizations must be defunded and prosecuted ."

Last week, a separate report from the new website Muckraker revealed a network of NGOs, or non-governmental organizations, were playing a powerful role in coordinating the large-scale invasion of illegals at the southern border.

Illegal Alien Invasion Maps Exposed - CRITICAL THREAD EXPOSING NUMEROUS MASS MIGRATION BLUEPRINTS



"A lot of NGOs are helping Biden open the border to unlimited illegal crossing. But none of this could happen without the president's approval ," Byron York, the chief political correspondent at the Washington Examiner, recently said.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, has been deliberately downplaying the border crisis - which they created with a virtual invitation for migrants to pour into the country after striking down several Trump-era border protections on day one.

Karine Jean-Pierre claims the border crisis is “not unusual.”



New data from Fox News shows a record 302,000 encounters with illegal migrants occurred in December, which marks 785,000 encounters since Oct. 1.

It appears Democrats might be funneling taxpayer funds into radical leftist groups, which are reportedly assisting cartels in America's invasion.