We Did It, Joe! Monthly Migrant Encounters Exceed 300,000 For First Time In US History

The Cloward-Pivening of America continues unabated, thanks to well-funded enemies of America and an impotent (and well-lobbied) legislature. On Monday, Fox News reported that a record 302,000 encounters with illegal migrants occurred in December, which marks 785,000 encounters since Oct. 1, according to a source within Customs and Border Patrol.

According to the report, there were 'just' 74,000 encounters in the same month of 2021.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, has been deliberately downplaying of the border situation - which they created with a virtual invitation for migrants to pour into the country, after striking down several Trump-era border protections on day one.

Fox News has also used drones to observe the scale of the border crisis, capturing footage of the mass movement of people from over 150 countries. These visuals, often underreported by other networks, present a stark reality: Border Patrol agents, significantly outnumbered, are struggling to manage the influx in key areas such as Eagle Pass, where daily crossings have reached alarming rates.

Beyond the immediate security concerns, the long-term economic and cultural impacts of such unchecked immigration are have come into mainstream focus. For starters, the cost of managing illegal immigration could surpass the expenses that would have been incurred by more stringent border measures, such as a border wall. There's an increasing anxiety over the strain on American taxpayers, potential budgetary imbalances, and the broader cultural implications of integrating such a large number of people into the fabric of American society.

Last week, Elon Musk dropped a few redpills on X, showing people a chart of "the immense and growing size of illegal immigration" pushed by radical progressives in the White House that have flooded the nation with millions of migrants.

Musk commented on a post by X user "~~datahazard~~," who said: "Since August, there are officially more arriving each month than there are children being born to American mothers. And these are just the official encounters -- we don't know how many avoided detection."

Illegal immigrants outpacing US births reminds us of a comment from Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who stated at a recent debate that the "Great Replacement Theory is not some grand, right-wing conspiracy theory," but rather a "basic statement of the Democratic Party's platform."

Can't wait to see Biden's about-face on this, followed by no actual changes, as the 2024 election heats up...