Americans Panic-Search "World War III" And "Can I Be Drafted" As Iran Bombs Israel

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Apr 14, 2024 - 10:05 PM

Americans panic searched "World War III" and other related searches following Iran's Saturday night attack on Israel with hundreds of missiles and drones.  

Using data from Google Trends, "World War III" searches surged nationwide, hitting a five-year high. 

Americans also searched "When will world war iii begin" and "When is world war iii going to happen" and even "Alexa, when will world war iii start," as well as "Are We headed for world war iii". 

Meanwhile, a surge in Americans, likely younger millennials and Gen-Zers, have been asking Google search about the military draft age. 

 

Here are other spiking internet searches.

For all those neocon warmongering DC elites, remember that DEI Gen-Zers have already stated they will not fight any more of your foreign wars... What about recruiting all the military-aged migrants that just flooded the nation instead?

Meanwhile...

Sigh, America. 

