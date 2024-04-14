Americans Panic-Search "World War III" And "Can I Be Drafted" As Iran Bombs Israel

Americans panic searched "World War III" and other related searches following Iran's Saturday night attack on Israel with hundreds of missiles and drones.

Using data from Google Trends, "World War III" searches surged nationwide, hitting a five-year high.

Americans also searched "When will world war iii begin" and "When is world war iii going to happen" and even "Alexa, when will world war iii start," as well as "Are We headed for world war iii".

Meanwhile, a surge in Americans, likely younger millennials and Gen-Zers, have been asking Google search about the military draft age.

Here are other spiking internet searches.

For all those neocon warmongering DC elites, remember that DEI Gen-Zers have already stated they will not fight any more of your foreign wars... What about recruiting all the military-aged migrants that just flooded the nation instead?

Gen-Z offers compelling reasons against the military draft. pic.twitter.com/S7Aj6DBfge — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 20, 2023

Gen-Z is just not prepared for the draft. They’re genuinely worried about what it would mean for them. pic.twitter.com/X8RF38OFqn — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 25, 2023

Gen-Z and Millennials reject the draft. People see what’s going on in Ukraine and don’t want to run head first into a meat grinder just because Lindsey Graham commands it and says it’s “money well spent.” pic.twitter.com/rWGfBWJ1t6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 24, 2023

Meanwhile...

Our enemies are laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/krEC5uOl43 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 14, 2024

Sigh, America.