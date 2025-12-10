print-icon
"Bud Light" Moment Hits Cracker Barrel: Stock Crushed, Traffic Slides, Guidance Slashed

by Tyler Durden
Cracker Barrel shares are lower in premarket trading after posting softer-than-expected quarterly sales and cutting full-year revenue and profit guidance. Customer traffic dropped more than anticipated, driven in part by backlash after the casual dining chain effectively "Bud Lighted" itself with a disastrous woke rebranding.

... which was eventually reversed and the marketing 'expert' resigned, appears to have a lasting impact on sales. 

First-quarter results swung to an adjusted loss of 74 cents per share versus a profit a year ago, slightly better than the Bloomberg Consensus estimate. Revenue dipped 6% and missed forecasts, with comparable sales for both restaurants and retail declining more than expected.

Wall Street analysts were spooked by the 7.3% decline in customer traffic for the quarter. 

Snapshot: First quarter results (courtsey of Bloomberg): 

  • Adjusted loss per share 74c vs. EPS 45c y/y, estimate loss/shr 79c

  • Revenue $797.2 million, -5.7% y/y, estimate $801.1 million

  • Restaurant comp sales -4.7% vs. +2.9% y/y, estimate -4.02%

  • Retail comparable sales -8.5% vs. -1.6% y/y, estimate -6.5%

Ongoing traffic deterioration sharply reduced annual sales and profit guidance (courtsey of Bloomberg):

  • Sees revenue $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion, saw $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion, estimate $3.38 billion (Bloomberg Consensus)

  • Sees capital expenditure $110 million to $125 million, saw $135 million to $150 million

  • Sees adjusted Ebitda $70 million to $110 million, saw $150 million to $190 million

In premarket trading, Cracker Barrel shares are down about 5.5%. As of Tuesday's close, the stock has been cut in half since the August rebranding debut

Here's what Wall Street analysts are saying (courtsey of Bloomberg);

Piper Sandler (neutral, PT to $27 from $49), Brian Mullan

  • "Unfortunately, the struggles that kicked off in August have continued at CBRL, with traffic in the quarter down 7.3% (better in the beginning of August, and then worse after that)," Mullan writes

  • Traffic for the fiscal 2Q-to-date period is running down 11%, and management "materially" reduced its annual guidance

  • Cracker Barrel is sticking with many of the turn-around efforts designed to help over the long-term, but the main takeaway from the 3Q report/conference is that "things remain pretty tough at the business in the here and now"

Citi (sell PT to $20 vs. $24), Jon Tower

  • "The traffic slump spurred by the ill-fated logo change resonated through F1Q results, and, along with a softer restaurant backdrop, prompted a weaker start to F2Q and a FY26 guidance cut," Tower writes

  • In the near-term, the company is "mixing in tactical sales drivers," like buy-one-get-one and holiday promos, that may "prove costly" to the P&L, and weaving in longer-term initiatives to "sustainably drive the top line and preserve profits."

  • Believes the stock will remain under pressure until traffic/sales show "sustained improvement, as out-year numbers remain a question mark"

Truist (buy, PT to $45 from $50), Jake Bartlett

  • "Sales trends have not begun to recover from the 8/19 re- branding fiasco, or any recovery has been offset by macro pressures," Bartlett writes 

  • Says Cracker Barrel is "taking the right steps" to boost traffic, with its focus on improved service and food quality

  • This has been reflected in improving guest satisfaction scores and will eventually, he believes, be reflected in a traffic recovery

  • Business investments, including adding value to the menu and retaining labor hours, are headwinds to FY26 margins, but should drive operating leverage in FY27

Cracker Barrel is a case study for every other casual dining chain: go woke, get crushed.

