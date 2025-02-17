Delta Regional Jet Crashes At Toronto Pearson Airport

Reports are circulating on X about a Delta CRJ-900 regional jet that appears to have crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. While there are no confirmed details on injuries or casualties, the first images of the accident show the plane overturned on the runway.

CTV News has confirmed: "Crews responding to plane crash at Toronto Pearson, police say."

Flight tracking website Flightrader24 said the Delta regional jet (DL4819) experienced an "accident" while landing ...

We are following reports of accident involving Delta flight #DL4819 while landing in Toronto. https://t.co/fAGbADxfBU pic.twitter.com/ND2dGltNfY — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 17, 2025

Delta plane that crashed was reportedly an Endeavor Air Mitsubishi CRJ900 operating flight DL4819 from Minneapolis to Toronto Pearson Airport.



It crashed while attempting to land and came to a stop upside down.



Looks like many survivors. pic.twitter.com/g9rFPWIFPq — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 17, 2025

Toronto Pearson confirms an incident involving a Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis. Emergency teams responded, and all passengers and crew are accounted for. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/NX0bZomYqB — NTC Report (@NTC_Report) February 17, 2025

Breaking: A Delta CRJ900 seems to have experienced a crash landing at Toronto Pearson Airport. No causalities have been reported yet. pic.twitter.com/H7VfEByhbI — Josh Cahill (@gotravelyourway) February 17, 2025

BREAKING🚨: Delta plane crashes at Toronto Pearson International Airport; no word on injuries or casualties pic.twitter.com/MSGpleZW6O — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) February 17, 2025

Air plane crash at Toronto Pearson airport pic.twitter.com/UFVABIgPEu — Lil Shmoo (@lilshmoo6) February 17, 2025

*Developing...