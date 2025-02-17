print-icon
Delta Regional Jet Crashes At Toronto Pearson Airport

by Tyler Durden
Reports are circulating on X about a Delta CRJ-900 regional jet that appears to have crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport. While there are no confirmed details on injuries or casualties, the first images of the accident show the plane overturned on the runway.

CTV News has confirmed: "Crews responding to plane crash at Toronto Pearson, police say." 

Flight tracking website Flightrader24 said the Delta regional jet (DL4819) experienced an "accident" while landing ... 

Footage: 

 

 *Developing...

