Watch: Dramatic Footage Show Private Jet Crashing In Northeast Philadelphia

Dramatic footage has surfaced on X showing a Learjet 55, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, crashing in Northeast Philadelphia.

"This evening, a Learjet 55 (XA-UCI) crashed shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The flight departed at 23:06 UTC, reaching a maximum altitude of 1,650 ft at 23:06:54. Granular ADS-B data shows the last message from the aircraft," flight tracking website Flightradar24 wrote on X.

This evening, a Learjet 55 (XA-UCI) crashed shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The flight departed at 23:06 UTC, reaching a maximum altitude of 1,650 ft at 23:06:54. Granular ADS-B data shows the last message from the aircraft (non-position report)… pic.twitter.com/FtUBYTgeua — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 1, 2025

Northeast Philadelphia Airport Tower: "We have a lost aircraft."

🚨NEW: Audio released shows Air Traffic Control trying to reach the Learjet 55 before the Philadelphia crash



“We have a lost aircraft...”pic.twitter.com/1ATgAwoCaY — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 1, 2025

A whole bunch of videos from various angles showing the Learjet crash have been uploaded on X.

First hand video of what happened in northeast Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/LJt912Tw6l — Darren Minto (@FB_Darren) February 1, 2025

🚨AIR AMBULANCE CRASHES IN PHILADELPHIA🚨



I have obtained the registration number of the plane that just crashed in Philadelphia from a screenshot of the engine nacelle in the wreckage.



It’s a medical air ambulance, and it’s owned and operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance. It’s… https://t.co/usYVZQLlay pic.twitter.com/agXjALSNzV — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 1, 2025

NEW: Dashcam video shows the plane crash in Philadelphia.



At least 6 dead, multiple victims on the ground pic.twitter.com/PuPE6pgB8G — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 1, 2025

BREAKING: New video shows the plane crash in Pennsylvania. Reports of multiple victims pic.twitter.com/elKGRg3xik — BNO News (@BNONews) January 31, 2025

BREAKING🚨🚨🚨Watch: Dramatic Footage Shows Private Jet Crashing In Northeast Philadelphia



Ring Doorbell Camera footage of the Philly plane crash…



This is wild pic.twitter.com/nUt4qyVlhe — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) February 1, 2025

CBS News Philadelphia reported that the crash occurred near Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue.

Small Plane cash in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/bV2n71Eck1 — Randy Jaquez (@RandyAJaquez) February 1, 2025

Several Philadelphia media outlets are reporting several dead.

🚨 VERY GRAPHIC: Man runs out of the Philadelphia plane crash site while on fire



Holy hell.



This jet crashed in a VERY high traffic area, and a massive explosion occurred.



Multiple casualties being reported of people on the ground. pic.twitter.com/cor6rPzywz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 1, 2025

"We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X.

I’ve spoken with @PhillyMayor and my team is in communication with @PhillyPD, @PhilaOEM, and @PhillyFireDept. We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.



We’ll continue to provide updates as more information… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) February 1, 2025

What the hell is happening in American aviation this week:

Developing...