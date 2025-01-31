print-icon
Watch: Dramatic Footage Show Private Jet Crashing In Northeast Philadelphia

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Dramatic footage has surfaced on X showing a Learjet 55, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, crashing in Northeast Philadelphia.

"This evening, a Learjet 55 (XA-UCI) crashed shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The flight departed at 23:06 UTC, reaching a maximum altitude of 1,650 ft at 23:06:54. Granular ADS-B data shows the last message from the aircraft," flight tracking website Flightradar24 wrote on X. 

Northeast Philadelphia Airport Tower: "We have a lost aircraft." 

A whole bunch of videos from various angles showing the Learjet crash have been uploaded on X.

 CBS News Philadelphia reported that the crash occurred near Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue.

Several Philadelphia media outlets are reporting several dead. 

"We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X. 

What the hell is happening in American aviation this week: 

Developing...

