Watch: Dramatic Footage Show Private Jet Crashing In Northeast Philadelphia
Dramatic footage has surfaced on X showing a Learjet 55, operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, crashing in Northeast Philadelphia.
"This evening, a Learjet 55 (XA-UCI) crashed shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The flight departed at 23:06 UTC, reaching a maximum altitude of 1,650 ft at 23:06:54. Granular ADS-B data shows the last message from the aircraft," flight tracking website Flightradar24 wrote on X.
This evening, a Learjet 55 (XA-UCI) crashed shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The flight departed at 23:06 UTC, reaching a maximum altitude of 1,650 ft at 23:06:54. Granular ADS-B data shows the last message from the aircraft (non-position report)… pic.twitter.com/FtUBYTgeua— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 1, 2025
Northeast Philadelphia Airport Tower: "We have a lost aircraft."
🚨NEW: Audio released shows Air Traffic Control trying to reach the Learjet 55 before the Philadelphia crash— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 1, 2025
“We have a lost aircraft...”pic.twitter.com/1ATgAwoCaY
A whole bunch of videos from various angles showing the Learjet crash have been uploaded on X.
First hand video of what happened in northeast Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/LJt912Tw6l— Darren Minto (@FB_Darren) February 1, 2025
🚨AIR AMBULANCE CRASHES IN PHILADELPHIA🚨— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 1, 2025
I have obtained the registration number of the plane that just crashed in Philadelphia from a screenshot of the engine nacelle in the wreckage.
It’s a medical air ambulance, and it’s owned and operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance. It’s… https://t.co/usYVZQLlay pic.twitter.com/agXjALSNzV
NEW: Dashcam video shows the plane crash in Philadelphia.— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 1, 2025
At least 6 dead, multiple victims on the ground pic.twitter.com/PuPE6pgB8G
BREAKING: New video shows the plane crash in Pennsylvania. Reports of multiple victims pic.twitter.com/elKGRg3xik— BNO News (@BNONews) January 31, 2025
BREAKING🚨🚨🚨Watch: Dramatic Footage Shows Private Jet Crashing In Northeast Philadelphia— kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) February 1, 2025
Ring Doorbell Camera footage of the Philly plane crash…
This is wild pic.twitter.com/nUt4qyVlhe
CBS News Philadelphia reported that the crash occurred near Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue.
Small Plane cash in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/bV2n71Eck1— Randy Jaquez (@RandyAJaquez) February 1, 2025
Several Philadelphia media outlets are reporting several dead.
🚨 VERY GRAPHIC: Man runs out of the Philadelphia plane crash site while on fire— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 1, 2025
Holy hell.
This jet crashed in a VERY high traffic area, and a massive explosion occurred.
Multiple casualties being reported of people on the ground. pic.twitter.com/cor6rPzywz
dis shit wild check on yall folks man 🤦🏽♂️ #philadelphia #planecrash pic.twitter.com/WKGimWPMw8— gregswervvo (@swervvo9) February 1, 2025
"We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," Governor Josh Shapiro wrote on X.
I’ve spoken with @PhillyMayor and my team is in communication with @PhillyPD, @PhilaOEM, and @PhillyFireDept. We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.— Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) February 1, 2025
We’ll continue to provide updates as more information…
What the hell is happening in American aviation this week:
Reagan Tower Reportedly Understaffed When Army Helicopter Collided With Passenger Jet
Developing...