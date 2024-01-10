Don Lemon Announces Launch Of New Show On X

It's funny how after you're fired for being an authoritarian left-wing lunatic, it's only then that you're proud to fall back on the first amendment to pull yourself up by your bootstraps...

Speaking of which, disgraced former CNN host Don Lemon looks like he's going to be getting his own show back, this time on X.

In a post published on Tuesday, Lemon wrote on his X account: “I’ve heard you … and today I am back bigger, bolder, freer! My new media company’s first project is The Don Lemon Show."

Clearly, he hasn't heard us, because he wouldn't be launching a new show in the first place if he had.

"It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening,” he wrote, suggesting his show would likely follow the same model as Tucker Carlson's show on X.

Lemon praised X in his comments, saying his show would be “first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world.”

Recall, back in April of last year, Lemon was fired from CNN. He said on Twitter at the time: "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN."

We’re delighted to announce a new content partnership with @DonLemon for his new project, The Don Lemon Show. The award winning TV journalist will share his unique and honest voice in 30 minute episodes, three times a week, covering politics, culture, sports and entertainment.… — Business (@XBusiness) January 9, 2024

He added: "I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."

For a review of his rocky (to put it mildly) controversies at his former network and largely failed morning show, here's a trip down ZH headline memory lane:

How long before the rest of the journalists that have been dragging Elon Musk's name through the mud and taking every shot possible at X come crawling back to the billionaire and the platform to launch their next projects? Paging Brian Stelter...