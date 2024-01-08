Fauci Sits For Testimony On Mask Mandates And Covid Origin; Here's What Congress Should Ask

Anthony Fauci is sitting for testimony in front of Congress on Monday and Tuesday to answer questions over mask mandates, lockdowns, and social distancing (which Deborah Brix admitted they pulled out of their asses) - as well as the origins of Covid-19.

The 83-year-old former NIAID director was the chief architect of the US response to COVID-19, which he may have been responsible for in the first place after offshoring banned gain-of-function research to make bat coronaviruses more transmissible to humans.

Here are 10 questions Fauci is likely to be asked via Just the News:

Were you aware of gain-of-function research being conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China? Why did you push the theory the COVID-19 virus originated from nature, not from a Wuhan lab? When did you first find out that members of the intelligence community, including those at the FBI and the Energy Department, thought that COVID likely originated in China? Could you elaborate more about whistleblower allegations that you visited the CIA headquarters to potentially influence the agency's COVID origins investigation? How large is the government's secret database on adverse events and injuries? How much did you weigh in on Operation Warp Speed? How were you involved in the COVID task force, both during the Trump administration and the Biden administration? Did you weigh in on school closures, lockdowns and similar things? What was your advice on that? Why did you support vaccine mandates for employment and education? What lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic can be used to prevent future pandemics?

To review;

The US was doing risky gain-of-function research on US soil until 2014, when the Obama administration banned it. Four months before the ban, Dr. Fauci offshored it to Wuhan, China through New York nonprofit, EcoHealth Alliance.

After Sars-CoV-2 broke out down the street from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Fauci engaged in a massive campaign to deny the possibility of a lab-leak from the lab he funded, and instead pin the blame on a yet-to-be discovered zoonotic intermediary species.

And if you'd like to dig even deeper, this is perhaps the best, most comprehensive summary of the "proximal origin" timeline.

Now to see what leaks...