Left-wing Gov. Wes Moore's claim that the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild is the "fastest-moving large infrastructure project in the United States" just hit a major roadblock.

Fox Baltimore's Gary Collins reports that Maryland officials canceled Kiewit Infrastructure Co.'s contract for Phase 2 of the bridge rebuild, the construction phase, after the contractor's proposal reportedly far exceeded state estimates.

BREAKING NEWS: The contract for Phase 2 for the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild has been officially cancelled.



The contract is expected to go up for rebid beginning in May. https://t.co/WdquWgcvg8 — Gary M. Collins (@realgarycollins) April 28, 2026

This massive setback raises new questions about whether Moore's administration can actually control costs, properly manage the rebuild, and deliver the "fastest-moving large infrastructure project in the U.S.," given ballooning expenses.

Collins quoted U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who explained the decision to remove Kiewit after its Phase 2 proposal "far exceeded" state estimates. Those estimates have surged from roughly $1.8 billion to more than $5.2 billion.

Phase 2 of the rebuild would have included final design work, steel-pile installation in the Patapsco River, roadway approaches, and bridge-span construction. Now, Moore's administration must scramble to find a new contractor.

Duffy stated in a federal announcement that the project has been plagued from the beginning by ballooning costs and delays.

"The Trump Administration is always working to secure the best possible team for hardworking American taxpayers," Duffy continued. "It's my job to ensure the American people's tax dollars are used efficiently and that major projects are completed on time and on budget."

He added, "We're putting taxpayers and their priorities first."

Moore said the state remains committed to rebuilding the bridge "safely, quickly, and cost-efficiently," but the cancellation challenges his repeated claim that the project is one of the nation's fastest-moving major infrastructure efforts.

In October, Duffy stated that Moore "hasn't been a good steward with the money. We have also sent a letter to all of our partners saying they have to follow the law. A long time ago, we got rid of contracting based on race and sex."

More than two years after the container ship hit the bridge - there is still no replacement span. Moore's polling numbers are sliding, residents are frustrated with mounting crises plaguing the state, and the latest contract setback only reinforces the perception of dysfunction in the one-party-ruled state by unhinged Democratic Party kings and queens.

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The result here is growing public anger, eroding confidence in state leadership, and now residents fleeing the sinking state.