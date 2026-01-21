Nuclear Stocks Surge After Trump Tells Davos "US Going Heavy Into Nuclear"

President Trump opened his speech at Davos with a major plug for the US nuclear industry.

Trump: "The US is going heavy into nuclear. I wasn't a fan of nuclear, but the safety progress they've made with nuclear is unbelievable. We are very much into the world of nuclear energy" — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 21, 2026

Nuclear fuel chain and reactor developer stocks spiked in the premarket on Trump‘s comments.

The US nuclear industry has suffered decades of atrophy under the crushing weight of nuclear disaster fears, cheap natural gas, crushing regulation hurdles and brutal lawfare from environmental (spoken “anti-nuclear”) activists. But thanks to the unprecedented support from the current federal administration, in particular from Energy Secretary Chris Wright, nuclear is finally “cool” again.

As we’ve covered dozens of times over just the past few months, the current administration is taking an all hands-on deck approach for reinvigorating the nuclear industry.

*BESSENT: U.S. IS BEHIND CHINA ON NUCLEAR POWER BUT WILL CATCH UP

*BESSENT: IT'S ALL HANDS ON DECK FOR NUCLEAR POWER — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 30, 2025

The US government has recognized the deficit at every stage of the nuclear industry from the lack of domestic uranium mining, the devoid enrichment capacity, the lack of heavy manufacturing and fabrication, and the absence of advanced reactor development.

The industry has thankfully received waves of support from the government in the form of awards for enrichment, high speed licensing pathways, and new potential nuclear applications, including launching reactors into space for moon colonization.

There’s even more bullish events on the horizon, as we detailed the near term catalyst for the nuclear fuel chain participants with the DOJ granting antitrust immunity for participants willing to revitalize domestic capabilities.

Hundreds of billions of dollars have also been predesignated for reactor development in the US, both from domestic government support and foreign aid from countries like Japan and South Korea.

We are very likely still in the earliest stages of the US nuclear renaissance.