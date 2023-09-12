"This Is Philadelphia": A Shocking Video Of Yet Another Democrat City Imploding 

Approaching the 2024 presidential election cycle, which is set to commence this fall, it's challenging to find just one well-managed major city under Democratic leadership. Many of these metro areas have collapsed into a third-world-like state, plagued with violent crime, homelessness, out-of-control shoplifting, open-air drug markets, and even some with shit-covered streets.

Death, destruction, and chaos follow failed progressive policies across many Democratic-run cities, such as Detroit, Baltimore City, San Francisco, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Chicago, and Philadelphia. Democrats have been in control of major cities long enough that they should take responsibility for the downfall of these metro areas but have deflected blame on everything but themselves.

The seriousness of the blame game is so alarming that in New Mexico, the tyrannical Democrat governor just suspended constitutional gun rights for law-abiding citizens in Albuquerque -- blaming the gun rather than disastrous policies and open southern borders for the spike in violent crime.

Focusing our attention on Philadelphia, just north of imploding Baltimore City and just south of migrant-infested New York City, the 'City of Brotherly Love' has streets that look straight out of the zombie apocalypse TV series "The Walking Dead."

X user Catch Up shared a startling video titled "This is Philadelphia," showing zombie streets of working-class folks overdosing on drugs. The video did not specify what drugs these folks were on, but we have detailed before Philadelphia was hit with a veterinary sedative xylazine, also known as the "tranq," epidemic.

Meanwhile, the shit-covered streets in San Francisco are so bad that Democrats in City Hall have decided to hire a new tourism official to shift the perception of the crumbling metro area. Good luck with that one.

Democrats must stop pretending their major cities are 'rainbows and unicorns' and address the chaos. If they don't, it's up to the voters in 2024 to hold these politicians accountable.