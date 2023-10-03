Philly Police Seek Biker Who Stomped Out Back Window Of Sedan Where Two Innocent Children Sat

Philadelphia Police are seeking help from the community trying to find a motorcyclist who jumped through the back window of a vehicle on Sunday night while two innocent children sat in the back seat.

On Monday morning a video started making its way around social media showing a gang of motorcycle and quad riders in Philadelphia swarming a vehicle stopped in traffic outside of City Hall in Center City, Philadelphia.

The video -- captured by a tourist sitting atop of a double decker bus -- shows a motorcycle rider stop alongside a sedan before jumping on the back of the vehicle and busting out its back window. While jumping, the perpetrator's gun fell from his pants. The female driver got out of the vehicle to confront the biker, who then headbutted her with his helmet.

Almost all of the vehicles in question did not have license plates, though several did but were affixed with tape to hide their plate numbers.

Fox 29's Steve Keeley, who is one of the only journalists in the city with the courage to confront the crime epidemic the city is undergoing (and who has been villainized for it), reported: "9pm last night, George Colony from Florida watched helplessly as a male on motorcycle kicked in back windshield where two kids sitting."

Keeley also posted video of the incident:

"He had a gun that fell out of his waistband as he jumped down off her car. He then headbutted her with the visor of his helmet, as she fights back despite him being armed & she being way outnumbered," Keeley wrote.

He wrote that the woman is an Uber Eats driver who brings her kids with her because a babysitter is "too costly".

He noted that Philadelphia Police are seeking information on the motorcycle rider:

Recall, Philadelphia just underwent mass looting last week that resulted in stores closing. Not unlike the crowd on Sunday, last week a crowd of 100 young people looted retail shops.

Police Commissioner John Stanford said the teens began looting stores around 2200 ET, which sparked a massive police presence across Walnut Street between 15th and 18th streets.

"What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists take advantage of a situation and make an attempt to destroy our city," Stanford told reporters last week.

He said, "It's not going to be tolerated."

We reported earlier this month that Philadelphia's police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw - who has overseen years of surging crime, property destruction and violent attacks in the Northeast city - has had enough and was stepping down.

After overseeing a massive crime wave in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney praised her work in the city, focusing not on the merits of her work (of which there are few), but her "reform" of "racism and gender discrimination", stating: "Commissioner Outlaw has worked relentlessly for three and a half years during an unprecedented era in our city and a number of crisis situations, and she deserves praise for her commitment to bring long-overdue reform to the Department after years of racism and gender discrimination prior to her appointment."

It doesn't seem like any left leaning public officials are actually interested in their jobs in Philadelphia - perhaps, rather, just collecting their pensions. Recall in 2022 we wrote when Mayor Kenney said he was "looking forward to the time he will no longer lead the city".