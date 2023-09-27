Watch: All Hell Breaks Out In Philadelphia As Teen Looters Target Retail Stores

As progressive leaders across major cities fail to enforce law and order, America's youth is quickly spiraling out of control.

The latest example occurred during the overnight hours in Philadelphia's Center City area, where a crowd of 100 young people looted retail shops, according to local media Fox 29.

Police Commissioner John Stanford said the teens began looting stores around 2200 ET, which sparked a massive police presence across Walnut Street between 15th and 18th streets.

"What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists take advantage of a situation and make an attempt to destroy our city," Stanford told reporters. He said, "It's not going to be tolerated."

Videos posted on X show Foot Locker, Apple, Lululemon, and Fine Wine & Good Spirits were targeted by the looters.

DEVELOPING: Video shows looting in Philadelphia's Center City neighborhood



Looters target Foot Locker, Apple, Lululemon, and Fine Wine & Good Spirits, leading to intense police confrontations and a state of anarchy in Philadelphia's Center City.



Everything in Center City Philadelphia is free with promo code: “the Big Guy 2024.”

EVERY MAN FOR HIMSELF: Looting in Philadephia's Center City after all charges dismissed against cop in fatal traffic stop shooting.

There were also reports of retail shops outside of Center City that were targeted. Fox 29 said looting was reported in North Philadelphia, where GameStop and Walmart stores were hit. Also, a Family Dollar in West Philadelphia was ransacked.

Stanford said 15-20 people were arrested. He noted a "caravan" of cars loaded with looters was going from retail store to retail store.

Fox 29 pointed out the looting occurred on the same day a Philadelphia judge dismissed charges against a former police officer in the killing of a 27-year-old. Stanford said the looting had nothing to do with a peaceful protest earlier Tuesday.

"This had nothing to do with the protests," Stanford said, adding, "What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists take advantage of a situation to make an attempt to destroy our city."

Thank progressive city leadership, not just in Philadelphia but across many major metro areas, for pushing failed social justice reforms that only embolden criminals.

Corporate media is seemingly ignoring the spike in out-of-control youth nationwide. Nonetheless, we have been closely monitoring the situation:

Meanwhile, elite billionaires and the radical left do little to revive law and order. They're more focused on disarming law-abiding citizens while metro areas implode.

It's time for law-abiding citizens to demand law and order from the government. After all, the government is supposed to be working for taxpayers - not the other way around.

This crime chaos, stemming from failed social justice reforms and now open southern border policies, has spread into suburbia (read: here).