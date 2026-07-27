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Shootout Erupts At Seattle Festival, Killing 3; Second Gunman On The Run

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Seattle police are searching for a second suspect after two gunmen allegedly exchanged fire inside the crowded Bite of Seattle festival beneath the Space Needle, killing three people and wounding four others, including a 2-year-old boy.

Assistant Seattle Police Chief Tyrone Davis told reporters late Sunday that investigators believe the suspects were shooting at each other when bystanders were caught in the crossfire.

One suspect surrendered at the scene, while the second remains at large.

"We're still trying to figure this out," Davis said.

Suspect Number One:

Davis described the suspect in custody as "a young person" who was being questioned by investigators. He said that individual was the only gunman officers witnessed opening fire. He noted that police did not discharge their weapons during the confrontation.

A Seattle Times reporter at the festival described hearing several loud pops followed by what sounded like rapid gunfire.

"It was just pure chaos," one festival attendee said.

Authorities have not indicated that the shooting is being investigated as terrorism, despite the heightened security following the Islamist attack at Berlin's Pride festival over the weekend. The State Department has also outlined a far-left threat across the West.

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