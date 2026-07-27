Shootout Erupts At Seattle Festival, Killing 3; Second Gunman On The Run

Seattle police are searching for a second suspect after two gunmen allegedly exchanged fire inside the crowded Bite of Seattle festival beneath the Space Needle, killing three people and wounding four others, including a 2-year-old boy.

BREAKING: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Seattle Center, Washington pic.twitter.com/MPaA3lzO7W — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) July 27, 2026

Assistant Seattle Police Chief Tyrone Davis told reporters late Sunday that investigators believe the suspects were shooting at each other when bystanders were caught in the crossfire.

Three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting at a Seattle food festival.



One suspect has been arrested, and authorities say the incident may have involved a shootout. Two firearms were recovered at the scene.



All 4 victims are in a stable condition.



Police… pic.twitter.com/V6ynVSdmNE — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 27, 2026

One suspect surrendered at the scene, while the second remains at large.

"We're still trying to figure this out," Davis said.

Suspect Number One:

BREAKING - SEATTLE SHOOTING 🚨🚨🚨



Two people are dead, 5 others were injured after shooting at a Seattle festival.



Alleged shooter in image below. https://t.co/IkEDa0ehh1 pic.twitter.com/DUs05mBGxV — TERFs ‘r’ us ©️ (@Terfs_R) July 27, 2026

Davis described the suspect in custody as "a young person" who was being questioned by investigators. He said that individual was the only gunman officers witnessed opening fire. He noted that police did not discharge their weapons during the confrontation.

A Seattle Times reporter at the festival described hearing several loud pops followed by what sounded like rapid gunfire.

"It was just pure chaos," one festival attendee said.

Authorities have not indicated that the shooting is being investigated as terrorism, despite the heightened security following the Islamist attack at Berlin's Pride festival over the weekend. The State Department has also outlined a far-left threat across the West.