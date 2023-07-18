Two Charts Show Consumers Worldwide Demand Teslas

Dozens of US states and countries across Europe and elsewhere are spearheading initiatives to ban new car sales with internal combustion engines by the early 2030s. As a result of the imminent demise of gas and diesel-powered cars, there has been a significant shift in consumer demand towards 'zero-emission' electric vehicles. A new study identified Tesla Inc. as one of the world's most popular carmakers among consumers.

Auto Trader published a new study analyzing Google search data for over 200 car brands in over 180 countries to find what cars consumers desire the most. The results should give Tesla's Elon Musk something to cheer about:

Tesla came out as the car brand people are looking to buy the most across the world, topping the tables as the most Googled car for sale in 39 countries. It came first in the USA (in 25 of the 50 states, see appendix below), as well as Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Australia, UAE and Scandinavia.

Tesla dominates the global car internet search rankings.

In the US, Tesla leads, but Jeep follows closely in the second spot.

According to Auto Trader's data, Tesla appears to be winning in the EV price war that it played a significant role in initiating earlier this year.

We pointed out in late January, "Tesla 'Weaponizes' Price-Cuts To Crush EV Competition." Tesla's move to discount some vehicles by as much as 20% enabled buyers to qualify for government tax incentives by putting the vehicles under a $55,000 cap.

Second-quarter sales data from Tesla shows a better-than-expected 10% increase because of a combination of price cuts and government incentives. That may be why Tesla is the most popular automaker searched in the US. And in China, EV price cuts have made Tesla one of the most popular EV car brands.

In May, The Driven, an Australian auto blog, reported the company's Model Y vehicle surpassed the Toyota Corolla as the best-selling car in the world.

Also, Tesla's charging standard has a strong possibility of becoming the standard in North America.

And CNBC's Jim Cramer put his endorsement behind Ford's EV pickup truck.

While i am a huge believer in everything Musk save politics, i thing the F-150Lightning has more going for it than the Cybertruck... more later today https://t.co/sDIQfKagZP — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) July 17, 2023

We're all aware of Cramer's 'kiss of death'.