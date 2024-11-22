print-icon
"Volvo, The Anti Jaguar"

by Tyler Durden
While pronoun-wielding Jaguar Managing Director Rawdon Glover went on damage control on Friday, appearing in an interview with corporate media after the iconic British sports car manufacturer obliterated its 90-year legacy with a cringeworthy 30-second ad posted on X, Guillaume Huin, McDonald's senior marketing director, took to X to praise a "fucking fantastic" Volvo ad produced by Hoyte van Hoytema, the cinematographer behind Interstellar and Oppenheimer.

"Volvo posted a 3 min and 46-second ad on Instagram, shot by Hoyte Van Hoytema, the cinematographer of Interstellar and Oppenheimer. It goes against every single rule you can think about as a social lead. Length. Format. Over-produced. Every comment under the ad said it immediately put Volvo in their consideration set. It's fucking fantastic," Huin wrote on X. 

Volvo's pro-parenting ad was featured on Instagram and YouTube. The video's subtext reads, "100 years of work, one split-second moment. The culmination of countless hours of development, research, engineering, testing, and data collection, the new fully electric EX90 is designed to be the safest Volvo car ever made." 

Huin's X post with the Volvo ad embedded within received nearly 12 million views in a day and comes in the wake of Jaguar blowing up a century of its brand in a 30-second woke ad. 

"I hope Jaguar take notes... For real though, this is excellent," one X user wrote. 

The ad brought many to tears:

An awakening has already begun in the US, and perhaps across the West, focusing on the future, family, children, optimism, health, and wellness. The era of toxic wokeism is coming to an end.

