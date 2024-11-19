Jaguar Attempts To 'Bud Light' Itself With Cringeworthy Woke Ad

British sports car manufacturer Jaguar, one of the most celebrated motorsport brands, first gained prominence in the 1950s with its iconic C-Type and D-Type sports cars, securing seven victories at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. Jag launched the iconic E-Type at the 1961 Geneva Motor Show and has since produced stylish vehicles for the general public and racing teams.

Given Jaguar's legacy of racing excellence, their marketing team has just nuked the brand in a manner reminiscent of Bud Light's controversial ad featuring Dylan Mulvaney, a man who identifies as a woman.

Jag's new ad, published on X on Tuesday morning, is titled "Copy nothing."

Yet it looks like their marketing team copied a scene from the movie Zoolander.

The X post was heavily ratio'd, and many people were utterly baffled by how tone-deaf Jaguar's marketing team has become in an era increasingly shifting away from toxic woke ideology.

"Umm where are the cars in this ad? Is this for fashion?" X user Pixel Prett asked.

Jag's social media team responded: "Think of this as a declaration of intent."

Someone else asked Jag: "To go bankrupt? Got it."

The internet says...

Not one vehicle was shown in the ad. Yet wokeism culture was pushed into overdrive.

Bring back the 1990s, please.

We all have the same question. Maybe Jag is trying to boost its DEI score for year-end purposes...

Jag's inability to read the room as the wokeism tide in corporate America goes out is troubling for the brand...

Earlier this year, Subha Barry, former head of diversity at Merrill Lynch, told Bloomberg, "We are past the peak" of wokeism.

To sum up, this isn't the first time Jag has had tranny issues.

Good luck.

