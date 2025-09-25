White House Plans Emergency Orders To Keep Coal Plants Running As Power Bill Crisis Emerges

The Trump administration is urgently addressing the power bill crisis by continuing to use emergency authority to prevent coal-fired power plants from retiring, Bloomberg reports, citing sources. This comes after years of failed green energy policies pushed by climate grifters on the left collide with soaring power demand from AI data centers. The toxic combination has sparked a power crisis across Mid-Atlantic states - one that Energy Secretary Chris Wright says keeps him "up at night." Even corporate media is now beginning to recognize the severity of the crisis as it now becomes a "major political issue" and liability for Democrats.

The Energy Department has already issued emergency orders to keep two fossil fuel plants open (a Michigan coal plant owned by Consumers Energy and a Pennsylvania oil-gas generator owned by Constellation Energy), and plans will include other fossil fuel power generation plants in the weeks and months ahead. There are approximately 8.1 GW of coal power capacity, or about 5% of the U.S. fleet, slated for retirement this year, according to the latest EIA data.

"I think this administration's policy is going to be to stop the closure of coal plants," Wright told the audience Wednesday during an event hosted by the New York Times. He said retiring coal-fired power plants "that are working today" would send power prices higher, and derail efforts to reindustrialize the U.S. economy.

"We're not going to not close any coal plants, but we're trying to protect the American consumers to get affordable electricity," Wright continued. "We want data centers to be able to locate here. We want semiconductor manufacturing to locate here. We want aluminum and steel production to come back and that takes energy."

Climate alarmist Democrats pushed years of 'climate crisis' hoax narrative in an informational war against the American people. This resulted in climate change laws that forced the retirement of stable fossil fuel power plants in favor of unreliable solar and wind energy, which only sent reliable spare capacity on the grid sliding lower.

Just remember, the climate crisis was a leftist grift ...

Goldman analysts, led by Hongcen Wei, recently warned that America's power crisis is just getting started, with "price spikes and backouts" ahead. The problem is that nine out of 13 U.S. regional power grids have reached dangerously low spare capacity levels that are at or below the critical reliability threshold. This raises blackout threats and results in power price spikes during high-demand usage hours.

Wright told Congress earlier this year that solar and wind subsidies have been disastrous for the grid.

Lobbyists' worst nightmare: 4 minutes of Energy Secretary Chris Wright telling Congress why solar and wind subsidies must be terminated ASAP. pic.twitter.com/GlBNv75pDp — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) June 11, 2025

In July, Wright told Fox Business about Trump's plan to add "more energy to the grid."

Sec. Chris Wright: "For 30 years... we've paid people to build intermittent sources that only work when the wind's blowing or when the sun's shining. The more of that you put on the grid, the more expensive electricity becomes for Americans."pic.twitter.com/P0iXZKlFMj — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) July 2, 2025

It's time to hold those accountable who pushed disastrous green policies, such as the Democratic Party leadership at the local, state, and federal levels. On top of this climate crisis grift, Democrats tried to loot taxpayers in a $20 billion heist to enrich their NGOs (read the report). That money is still apparently locked at Citi in an unfolding court battle.