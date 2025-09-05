print-icon
The Power-Bill Crisis Keeps Energy Secretary Wright Up At Night

by Tyler Durden
Weeks after Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Glenn Beck that the power-bill crisis would last for "a few years," America's top energy official told Fox Business on Tuesday that rising electricity costs remain his top concern.

"It's what I worry about most seven days a week," Wright told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo. "We want to stop the rise in electricity for Americans and reshore jobs and opportunity there."

The Trump administration is racing to restore and expand stable fossil-fuel power generation (see the EO), after parts of the nation's grid were left in a fragile state by the Biden-Harris regime's unreliable green-energy policies, amid surging power demand from data center buildouts - all in an effort to compete with China. 

In mid-August, Goldman analysts led by Hongcen Wei told clients, "We find that 9 out of 13 US regional power markets have already reached critical tightness this summer, while expecting all but one to reach critical tightness by 2030." 

Wei warned: "Critical tightness could lead to power price spikes and blackouts with significant social and economic losses."

By the end of the summer, nine of the 13 U.S. regional power grids have already reached dangerously low spare capacity levels, which are at or below the critical reliability threshold. This raises blackout threats and results in power price spikes during high-demand usage hours. 

This tightening is most evident in the Mid-Atlantic region...

The epicenter of the power crisis is in Maryland. 

Bloomberg suggested earlier that the power bill crisis could become a political liability for Republicans ahead of the midterms. However, the real-world example playing out in Maryland shows it's hurting Democrats bigly.

Maryland Democrats are pointing fingers at the regional grid operator. Still, it was their own party that spent years championing unreliable solar and wind while retiring coal plants, leaving the grid in a state of chaos - on the brink of collapse last month (read here)

Now comes the informational war used by both parties that will blame each other for the power bill mess.

Wright told Congress earlier this year that solar and wind subsidies have been disastrous for the grid.

Recently, Wright told Fox Business about Trump's plan to add "more energy to the grid."  

