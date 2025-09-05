The Power-Bill Crisis Keeps Energy Secretary Wright Up At Night

Weeks after Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Glenn Beck that the power-bill crisis would last for "a few years," America's top energy official told Fox Business on Tuesday that rising electricity costs remain his top concern.

"It's what I worry about most seven days a week," Wright told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo. "We want to stop the rise in electricity for Americans and reshore jobs and opportunity there."

The Trump administration is racing to restore and expand stable fossil-fuel power generation (see the EO), after parts of the nation's grid were left in a fragile state by the Biden-Harris regime's unreliable green-energy policies, amid surging power demand from data center buildouts - all in an effort to compete with China.

In mid-August, Goldman analysts led by Hongcen Wei told clients, "We find that 9 out of 13 US regional power markets have already reached critical tightness this summer, while expecting all but one to reach critical tightness by 2030."

Wei warned: "Critical tightness could lead to power price spikes and blackouts with significant social and economic losses."

By the end of the summer, nine of the 13 U.S. regional power grids have already reached dangerously low spare capacity levels, which are at or below the critical reliability threshold. This raises blackout threats and results in power price spikes during high-demand usage hours.

This tightening is most evident in the Mid-Atlantic region...

The epicenter of the power crisis is in Maryland.

Bloomberg suggested earlier that the power bill crisis could become a political liability for Republicans ahead of the midterms. However, the real-world example playing out in Maryland shows it's hurting Democrats bigly.

Maryland Democrats are pointing fingers at the regional grid operator. Still, it was their own party that spent years championing unreliable solar and wind while retiring coal plants, leaving the grid in a state of chaos - on the brink of collapse last month (read here).

Now comes the informational war used by both parties that will blame each other for the power bill mess.

In one year, this will be the most popular chart on this site pic.twitter.com/h93gWXMoNL — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 11, 2025

Wright told Congress earlier this year that solar and wind subsidies have been disastrous for the grid.

Lobbyists' worst nightmare: 4 minutes of Energy Secretary Chris Wright telling Congress why solar and wind subsidies must be terminated ASAP. pic.twitter.com/GlBNv75pDp — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) June 11, 2025

Recently, Wright told Fox Business about Trump's plan to add "more energy to the grid."

Sec. Chris Wright: "For 30 years... we've paid people to build intermittent sources that only work when the wind's blowing or when the sun's shining. The more of that you put on the grid, the more expensive electricity becomes for Americans."pic.twitter.com/P0iXZKlFMj — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) July 2, 2025

. . .