"Prepare Now": Substation Failure Puts Baltimore At Risk Of "Widespread" Blackout

Over a million residents across central Maryland, particularly in the Baltimore metro, were warned moments ago by the local utility that a substation failure linked to a major power plant could trigger widespread blackouts this afternoon. The alert comes barely a week after President Trump handed Maryland Governor Wes Moore and the Democratic Party in Annapolis a political lifeline to prevent power blackouts, underscoring the fragility of the state's power grid under the weight of failed Democrat-driven green energy policies.

It's an unbelievable disgrace what the Democrats have done to the people of this state.

Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) has asked all 1.3 million of its electric customers in central Maryland "to conserve electricity to reduce the potential for widespread outages this afternoon and evening, due to a power plant experiencing an unplanned disconnection from the BGE electric system."

BGE is asking all customers to conserve electricity to reduce the potential for widespread outages this afternoon and evening as the result of a power plant experiencing an unplanned disconnection from the BGE electric system.

The Maryland Freedom Caucus reports that a substation linked to the Brandon Shores Power Plant experienced a failure earlier today, which could leave the supply insufficient when demand peaks later. As a result, Baltimore City and surrounding areas may face rolling blackouts this afternoon.

The Maryland Freedom Caucus blamed what it called "irresponsible Democrats" and their "failed green energy policies" for the crisis.

The Maryland Freedom Caucus urges residents in affected areas to take precautions to limit the impact of any outages. But make no mistake—this crisis is the direct result of radical, extremist energy policies from Maryland Democrats and Governor Wes Moore, which are driving reliable power plants toward closure and leaving our grid on the brink. This situation has the real possibility of being a regular occurrence if we do not change course. We renew our call to Governor Moore to stop relying on federal bailouts and use his executive authority to protect Maryland's energy future: Keep our existing plants open and reopen recently closed facilities

End the Green Energy Scam mandates strangling our economy

Eliminate the EmPOWER surcharge that drains ratepayers without cooling their homes

Immediately add nuclear to Maryland's Tier 1 energy options.

A short time ago, we were alerted to a substation failure that feeds the Brandon Shores Power Plant that may result in brief blackouts in the Baltimore region. We are urging impacted residents to prepare now but also those who can be held accountable to step up and do the right…

Last week, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright granted Democrats in the state a massive political lifeline to prevent rolling blackouts by granting a 90-day emergency waiver allowing the H.A. Wagner power plant to exceed pollution limits to avoid rolling blackouts in the Baltimore metro area.

We no longer need to explain how Maryland is becoming the epicenter of the Democratic Party's imploding policies - all on display for the nation to see, especially on the green issue.

Meanwhile, failed green policies and increasing baseload power demand, driven by data centers, EVs, and other electrification trends, have created a perfect storm of hyperinflated power bills for residents.

Power CPI in U.S...

In one year, this will be the most popular chart on this site

Forced electric load reduction and possible rolling blackouts in Maryland.

Electric system in crisis.

Got Coal?

Any blackout today would be disastrous, not just for Gov. Moore, who is being groomed for 2028, but also for Democrats, as their green energy agenda short-circuits with failures.