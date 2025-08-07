Trump Admin Throws Maryland Democrats A Lifeline To Halt Power Blackout Threat After Green Policies Backfire

Maryland Governor Wes Moore and the Democratic Party in Annapolis have managed to spark a 'manufactured power crisis' in the Mid-Atlantic state through failed green energy policies, which have driven power bill costs up more than 1,000% over several years and are now financially crushing working-class households and mom and pop businesses. The Democrats' promise of a progressive 'utopia' in the imploding state has failed to materialize - and frankly, never will.

Now, the Trump administration is throwing Governor Moore and the far-left Democrats, who are running the state into the ground, a massive lifeline to prevent a power grid collapse in the Baltimore region.

According to Fox Baltimore reporter Gary Collins, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has granted a 90-day emergency waiver allowing the H.A. Wagner power plant to exceed pollution limits to avoid rolling blackouts in the Baltimore metro area.

Traditionally coal-fired, but also capable of burning oil and natural gas, the Wagner power plant is owned and operated by Talon Energy and is located near Curtis Bay, Maryland. It provides hundreds of megawatts, playing a key role in supplying on-demand baseload power to Baltimore Gas & Electric (BG&E) Zone, part of the PJM Interconnection grid (Goldman spotted this power crisis from a mile away).

Democrats who run the state have placed strict pollution controls on the Wagner power due to its coal usage, often reaching emissions caps during peak demand hours. Trump's lifeline for Democrats will help prevent rolling blackouts - like a third-world country - that would ultimately spark more doom for Gov. Moore's 2028 presidential ticket - if he ever had one.

But apparently he does, because the Democratic Party has fired up its NGO complex and has been buying air time on local radio stations - and one state lawmaker told us the propaganda has shifted to purchasing social media influencers, all to quell growing dissent as the power bill crisis crushes everyone.

We no longer need to explain how Maryland is becoming the epicenter of the Democratic Party's imploding policies - all on display for the nation to see, especially on the green issue.

Maryland must undergo an urgent course correction on its power grid policies or face a harsh winter of darkness.