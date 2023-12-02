The eruption in Google searches for "RV lot near me" has hit a five-year high. The reason for the surge remains unclear but could be attributed to the worsening housing affordability crisis ushered in by the failure of 'Bidenomics.'

Earlier this year, we noticed in several RV Industry Association's industry reports (read here) that new monthly shipments for "Park Model RVs," otherwise known as trailers, were outpacing last year's levels.

None of this comes as a surprise, as the worst housing affordability crisis in a generation has killed the 'American Dream' for many folks.

The most vocal folks complaining about the era of unaffordability of everything have been Gen-Zers on the Chinese social media platform TikTok. These youngsters are experiencing voter regret after a president who could be their great-great-great grandfather pushed failed policies that have been nothing more than a financial disaster for them.

"The thing about being in Gen Z is that, generally, we quite literally own nothing," PJ Yancey told Bussiness Insider. He said, "We're not homeowners; we don't own a ranch, a vacation home, any kind of property at all. If we're living on our own, it's in someone else's house or apartment."

So, the kid went out into the desert in California and bought a $200 plot of land.

The lesson youngsters need to learn is the government and central bank are responsible for your financial woes. And the search data plus mobile home industry data only confirms that Gen-Zer's standard of living has quickly deteriorated. Welcome to third-world style living.