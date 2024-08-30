Days After RFK Jr. Declares War On Big Food, Time Mag Gaslights Readers On Junk Food

How it started.

How it's going: Just days after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal critic of ultra-processed foods, endorsed former President Donald Trump to promote the "Make America Healthy Again" agenda, Time Magazine—a publication not to be taken seriously—published this...

Time published the initial headline, "What if Ultra-Processed Foods Aren't as Bad as You Think?"

What if ultra-processed foods aren't as bad as you think? https://t.co/0qyUZVLXob — TIME (@TIME) August 27, 2024

'Trust the science' journos at the left-leaning media outlet probably changed the headline after the uproar on X.

Well well well.



Time just changed its headline, due to all our pushback.



THIS is how you fight back against the Matrix. pic.twitter.com/WLh83vTKRZ — Suneel Dhand MD (@DrSuneelDhand) August 29, 2024

James Lindsay, a mathematician turned culture critic and author of the website New Discourses, pointed out on X, "I am once again reminding you that Time Magazine is owned by Marc Benioff, who is closely tied to the World Economic Forum and its agendas."

I am once again reminding you that Time Magazine is owned by Marc Benioff, who is closely tied to the World Economic Forum and its agendas. https://t.co/YQfQrfy3T7 — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) August 28, 2024

What could those WEF agendas be? Well, for one, the elites at WEF have pushed to reset the food supply chain for 'sustainable' reasons and implement insect diets worldwide. Also, these elites have a fascination for banning cow farts and eventually force the world to eat printed meat from a lab. Furthermore, governments across the West have waged war against small farms...

RFK Jr.'s push to "Make America Healthy Again" by breaking the grip of the processed food industry's control of the nation's food supply chain must have angered big food. That's because shortly after, the response was Time gaslighting readers into believing ultra-processed foods are safe.

RFK Jr: “We’re being mass poisoned by processed foods, by pesticides, by chemicals, by pharmaceutical drugs”



“There’s now a bill before Congress that would force … Medicare to pay for Ozempic for every American who’s obese.



That’s 74% of our population … $3 trillion a year.… pic.twitter.com/4hEWORiLoV — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) August 28, 2024

Here's an excerpt from Time's reporting:

A weird thing happened. Wilson found that she had more energy and less anxiety. She didn't need as much coffee to get through the day and felt more motivated. She felt better eating an ultra-processed diet than she had before , a change she attributes to taking in more calories by eating full meals, instead of haphazard combinations of whole-food ingredients.

Nothing to see here.

Not so safe...

This is true. Processed food is killing you.



One of the things I teach my clients is how to eat healthy. And I'm not talking about salad and rice all the time.



You can eat the foods you enjoy, you just have to be smart about it! https://t.co/HGwMjmT43N — Wendy Lynn Myers (@wendylynnmyers) August 26, 2024

You become what you eat.



Always be mindful of what you let enter your body.



The food you eat is building you one bite at a time.



Ultra-processed food doesn’t just fill you up.



It steals from your potential.



Every bite counts.



Make it work for you, not against you. pic.twitter.com/J5lNhlHBwk — Fredo (@FredosRippleEF) August 28, 2024

A study revealed the shocking truth about processed food. Participants who ate a homemade meal experienced complete digestion within four hours, while those who consumed processed noodles still had visible teeth marks on the food after four hours. This suggests that processed… pic.twitter.com/RWJDec2G9C — Gary te Roller (@gary_teroller) August 27, 2024

The manipulation of the people seems to be nonstop by far-left MSM and their corporate partners. This time, folks have had enough, and the propaganda has failed.