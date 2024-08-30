print-icon
Days After RFK Jr. Declares War On Big Food, Time Mag Gaslights Readers On Junk Food

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Aug 30, 2024 - 09:00 AM

How it started. 

How it's going: Just days after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal critic of ultra-processed foods, endorsed former President Donald Trump to promote the "Make America Healthy Again" agenda, Time Magazine—a publication not to be taken seriously—published this...

Time published the initial headline, "What if Ultra-Processed Foods Aren't as Bad as You Think?"

'Trust the science' journos at the left-leaning media outlet probably changed the headline after the uproar on X.  

James Lindsay, a mathematician turned culture critic and author of the website New Discourses, pointed out on X, "I am once again reminding you that Time Magazine is owned by Marc Benioff, who is closely tied to the World Economic Forum and its agendas."

What could those WEF agendas be? Well, for one, the elites at WEF have pushed to reset the food supply chain for 'sustainable' reasons and implement insect diets worldwide. Also, these elites have a fascination for banning cow farts and eventually force the world to eat printed meat from a lab. Furthermore, governments across the West have waged war against small farms... 

RFK Jr.'s push to "Make America Healthy Again" by breaking the grip of the processed food industry's control of the nation's food supply chain must have angered big food. That's because shortly after, the response was Time gaslighting readers into believing ultra-processed foods are safe. 

Here's an excerpt from Time's reporting:

A weird thing happened. Wilson found that she had more energy and less anxiety. She didn't need as much coffee to get through the day and felt more motivated. She felt better eating an ultra-processed diet than she had before, a change she attributes to taking in more calories by eating full meals, instead of haphazard combinations of whole-food ingredients.

Nothing to see here.

Not so safe...

The manipulation of the people seems to be nonstop by far-left MSM and their corporate partners. This time, folks have had enough, and the propaganda has failed. 

