All US Military Bases Enact "Heightened Security Measures" After Terror Attacks

VOA's Chief National Correspondent, Steve Herman, has released a new "Urgent Security Update" from the Department of Defense, indicating that, in response to the recent "terror attacks" in New Orleans and Las Vegas, all US military bases will implement "heightened security measures."

“In response to recent terror attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas, the Commander of U.S. Northern Command has directed all military installations to immediately implement heightened security measures.”

Here's the full "Urgent Security Update":

In response to recent terror attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas, the Commander of US Northern Command has directed all military installations to immediately implement heightened security measures. These include: 100% ID checks

Random inspections

Suspension of the Trusted Traveler Program The Trusted Traveler Program was a procedure that allowed DoD-affiliated sponsors to vouch for vehicle occupants to gain entry onto an installation. Drivers should expect delays and random inspections at entry gates as we enhance the security posture of our installation to ensure our ability to project combat power when and where required. This is a critical step in ensuring the security and readiness of our installations. Drivers should expect delays at entry gates due to increased inspections.

So, what exactly have federal investigators uncovered about the Cybertruck bomber and/or the ISIS-loving driver who killed 14 people in the Bourbon Street truck-ramming attack?

Something must have spooked the Pentagon—a threat the government has likely kept under wraps for many months, though we explained it days ago in the note titled "Former CIA Officer Warns: 1,000 Al-Qaeda Fighters In US For Next Homeland Attack."

We believe it's all related: "Terror Threat? NYC Now Deploys "Largest Military Presence In Subways Since 9/11 Aftermath."

This all reminds us of the days when the nation's terror threat level was a regular feature on nightly MSM news.

Sigh.