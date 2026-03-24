America's Top War Unicorn To Begin Combat Drone Production As Next-Gen Startups Challenge Big Defense Primes

Weaponized AI, interceptor drones, automated kill chains, ground robots armed with machine guns, humanoid robots, and FPVs equipped with shaped charges all offer a scary preview of what warfare in the 2030s was expected to look like.

Instead, four years of war in Ukraine, followed by the U.S.-Iran conflict, have sharply accelerated that timeline, pulling the future of warfare into today. These are truly frightening times, as defenses against this technology are still lacking across the West (Amazon found that out with its data centers bombed).

We warned about this drone threat exactly one month before. Wall Street analysts largely missed it because their framework remained fixated on climate change nonsense rather than properly assessing real-world incoming risks. They get paid the big bucks, yet still fail to see actual threats.

On the positive side, the U.S. Department of War under President Trump appears to recognize that the modern battlefield is shifting quickly toward low-cost, scalable autonomous systems (first revealed here). In response, the DoW's DOGE initiative is focused on overhauling its procurement program, moving away from legacy primes such as Lockheed and Boeing and toward a new generation of defense startups, or "war unicorns," now viewed as a national security priority.

This brings us to Palmer Luckey's Anduril Industries, which is expected to begin production of its new FURY "loyal wingman" high-speed combat drones at a new facility in Ohio next week.

Reuters said Anduril's new Columbus-based production facility is expected to employ more than 4,000 people over the next decade, starting with 250 this year as production begins to ramp up for the new drone built for the Air Force loyal-wingman program.

Reporter Molly O'Shea recently interviewed Luckey, during which he said, "We [were] competing against Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin, and in the end, Anduril beat all of them."

"This is the first autonomous fighter that the United States Air Force has ever procured," Luckey said, adding, "We went from signing a contract with the Air Force to first flight in 556 days, which is, as far as I know, the fastest new fighter development program since the end of the Korean War."

FURY: "We [were] competing against Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, & in the end Anduril beat all of them."



Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey), Anduril



"This is the first autonomous fighter that the United States Air Force has ever procured.



We recently just flew it for… https://t.co/c0XYbwuogH pic.twitter.com/kBsSBolk3q — Molly O’Shea (@MollySOShea) December 15, 2025

Matt Grimm, Anduril's co-founder and chief operating officer, told Reuters that its manufacturing approach is fundamentally different from that of the big defense primes. Because of this, we noted last month "the rise of the war unicorns."

Regarding fund flows, the DoW is seeking seasoned bankers to help deploy $200 billion in private equity over the next three years into war unicorns, a sign that defense startups may be emerging as the next major investment boom.