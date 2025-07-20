Army Special Operations Command Issues Terror Threat For Retired DoD Officials In Florida

On Thursday, the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) issued a "Duty to Warn" notification concerning a credible terrorist threat targeting retired senior Department of Defense officials with prior involvement in operations within the Syria/Iraq theater. The geographic focus of the threat is Florida.

USASOC's Duty to Warn notification, published on X by Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, explained:

While this threat does not directly target active duty USASOC personnel, we are issuing this notice to reinforce the importance of vigilance and situational awareness. We encourage all personnel to remain alert to their surroundings, both on and off post, and to report any suspicious activity to appropriate authorities. We respectfully request that you share this information with any retired military personnel you know who are currently residing in Florida. Encourage them to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement. This notification serves as a reminder to adhere to established personal security measures, including maintaining a heightened awareness of your surroundings, securing your residences, and reporting any unusual or concerning behavior to appropriate authorities.

The warning mirrors prior intelligence reports, including the 2024 revelation that Iranian intelligence operatives were directed to assassinate President Donald Trump ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Both warnings suggest a renewed intent by state or proxy actors to conduct targeted operations on U.S. soil against officials, particularly those with ties to Middle Eastern theaters.

