"Demand Signal Is Real": US Bipartisan Senate Delegation Touts Defense Boom At Farnborough Airshow

The Farnborough International Airshow kicked off on Monday and is one of the world's largest aerospace, aviation and defense trade shows. It is held every two years at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire.

A Reuters report says that a bipartisan group of nine US senators urged allied European defense giants to expand production, as there is soaring demand for missiles, bombs, drones, and interceptors, and as Congress moves to boost defense spending.

"Our message is encouragement to them to increase their capabilities to send the message that the demand signal is for real," said Republican Senator Jerry Moran at the airshow.

Moran said, "We are doing the things in Congress that suggest that the demand is only going to grow."

"We need more demand to meet the demand for protecting our country." He said the event allows lawmakers to talk, especially with Europeans, "to reiterate and recommit ourselves that the United States wants to participate in a global economy and global national security."

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen said that the group of senators represents a large swath of the US, where the aerospace industry is a large part of the local GDP.

Shaheen noted that the US had its biggest presence ever at Farnborough. She added that China has had an increasing presence at a separate air show in Paris.

Drone wars! At Farnborough air show this year, US companies are out in force showing off their autonomous fighter planes.



In order: Anduril has Fury, Boeing has the (Aussie) Ghost Bat, General Dynamics has Gambit.



But where is the British contender? TBC… pic.twitter.com/Z67yRgJSlk — Matt Oliver (@mattotele) July 20, 2026

"The fact that we have such a large presence is important not just to America's industry but also to the partnerships that we need to have around the world to not only improve our ‌economic security but our national security," Shaheen said.

Other exhibits:

Good morning from Farnborough International Airshow 2026. 🇬🇧 Are you ready?

This is what you can expect this week:

🔴 The versatile airlifter: The Royal Air Force’s A400M will be on static display.

⚪️ The uncrewed drone interceptor: The Bird of Prey is Airbus’ answer to one-way… pic.twitter.com/rFuoy3xTbM — Airbus Defence (@AirbusDefence) July 20, 2026

Bayraktar TB3’ün Avrupa Adı Belli Oldu: “Astore LEVANTE”



Leonardo ve BAYKAR’ın ortak şirketi LBA Systems, Bayraktar TB3 SİHA’yı “Astore LEVANTE” adıyla İngiltere’de Farnborough Airshow’da sergiliyor.



— SİHA’da, Leonardo faydalı yükleri ile ROKETSAN ve BAYKAR mühimmatı… — Malik Ejder (@malikejder) July 20, 2026

Well this certainly looks like something out of Terminator. At the Farnborough International Airshow, Anduril Industries and Archer Aviation officially unveiled Thunder, a new Group 5 autonomous tiltrotor attack drone designed to serve as a "loyal wingman" for crewed military pic.twitter.com/49lyTIrRoa — Boneyard Safari (@Boneyardsafari) July 20, 2026

As we've explained previously, President Trump's war economy has accelerated amid a massive push to replenish missile and bomb stockpiles depleted by the ongoing conflict in the Gulf, as well as the Russia-Ukraine war. There is also a big push to procure ample supplies of low-cost drones and interceptors.

Ways to profit:

Eric Fanning, CEO of the Aerospace Industries Association, said US aerospace and defense exports have surged by as much as 25% over the past year. The industry supports more than two million US jobs.

"We are by far the global leaders," Fanning said.