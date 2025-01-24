print-icon
"Deportation Flights Begin": White House Announces First Jumbo Jet Of Illegals Departs America

by Tyler Durden
The White House announced on X that mass deportation flights of illegal aliens have already started: "Just as he promised, President Trump is sending a strong message to the world: those who enter the United States illegally will face serious consequences." 

On Thursday, ABC News confirmed that four military cargo planes—two C-17s and two C-130s—are being positioned for deportation flights of illegal aliens. 

The Trump administration is racing against time to secure the southern and northern borders to stop the flow of third-world migrants, including criminals, gang members, and even terrorists. There is also an urgent effort underway to restore national security, which has been alarmingly undermined by globalists in the Biden-Harris regime over the past four years. 

Recapping the week on the immigration front:

The 'Trump Effect': Migrant encounters at border ports of entry have dramatically declined since Trump took office on Monday. Imagine that—the Biden-Harris regime had the ability all along to slow or stop the migrant invasion but chose not to, suggesting the crisis may have been intentional. The American people must hold the Democratic Party accountable at the ballot box in future elections for years of chaos. 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have already been arresting criminal illegal aliens, rapists, murderers, serial offenders... 

Democrats in corporate media have had meltdowns over the potential costs associated with the mass deportation of illegal aliens.

What cost do you put on national security? 

Democrats still aren't reading the room. The American people gave Trump a mandate: secure borders, deport illegals, and restore national security.

