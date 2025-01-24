"Deportation Flights Begin": White House Announces First Jumbo Jet Of Illegals Departs America

The White House announced on X that mass deportation flights of illegal aliens have already started: "Just as he promised, President Trump is sending a strong message to the world: those who enter the United States illegally will face serious consequences."

On Thursday, ABC News confirmed that four military cargo planes—two C-17s and two C-130s—are being positioned for deportation flights of illegal aliens.

Just as he promised, President Trump is sending a strong message to the world: those who enter the United States illegally will face serious consequences. pic.twitter.com/yqgtF1RX6K — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 24, 2025

The Trump administration is racing against time to secure the southern and northern borders to stop the flow of third-world migrants, including criminals, gang members, and even terrorists. There is also an urgent effort underway to restore national security, which has been alarmingly undermined by globalists in the Biden-Harris regime over the past four years.

Recapping the week on the immigration front:

The 'Trump Effect': Migrant encounters at border ports of entry have dramatically declined since Trump took office on Monday. Imagine that—the Biden-Harris regime had the ability all along to slow or stop the migrant invasion but chose not to, suggesting the crisis may have been intentional. The American people must hold the Democratic Party accountable at the ballot box in future elections for years of chaos.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have already been arresting criminal illegal aliens, rapists, murderers, serial offenders...

NEW: Haitian man says “F*ck Trump, Biden forever,” gets arrested by ICE’s elite Boston unit to be deported.



The ultimate FAFO.



The arrest was part of a Boston raid on the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens, as reported by @BillMelugin_.



“It's a frigid five degrees in… pic.twitter.com/83XgPMgNlt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 23, 2025

ICE raids are going down in chicago!



pic.twitter.com/A8zRvkmFkV — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) January 23, 2025

Dear Democrats,



I don’t want to hear jack sh*t from you about ICE raids and mass deportation. For the past 4 years, you stayed silent and allowed the Biden-Harris administration to infest neighborhoods of hard-working Americans and immigrants with rap*sts, gang members, k*llers,… pic.twitter.com/jAqFKfACom — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 23, 2025

Watching ICE raid illegals in Boston and arrest them to have them deported is satisfying.



The immigrant advocate is ridiculous as expected. She says the illegals aren’t all criminals.



That’s a lie. They’re all criminals because they illegally entered.pic.twitter.com/KcN8TNMv73 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 23, 2025

Sources tell us that more ICE raids are expected in Boston today following yesterday’s actions in East Boston, a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood.



The targets range from individuals with violent records to those who’ve overstayed their visas. pic.twitter.com/WIHmEBrFpT — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) January 23, 2025

Democrats in corporate media have had meltdowns over the potential costs associated with the mass deportation of illegal aliens.

What cost do you put on national security?

Democrats still aren't reading the room. The American people gave Trump a mandate: secure borders, deport illegals, and restore national security.