Drone War Enters Terrifying New Phase As Russia Deploys 300-MPH Jet-Powered Shahed

Dramatic footage posted on X shows what appears to be a Russian Geran-4 jet-powered, one-way attack drone striking a passenger train in Ukraine.

If authenticated, the footage shows just how rapidly drone warfare is evolving beyond conventional two-stroke power plants toward miniature turbojets that sharply increase speed, compress warning and response times, potentially render many existing small-drone interceptors ineffective, and accelerate the overall tempo of combat across modern battlefields.

Here's the footage:

A video has emerged documenting the moment when a Russian Geran-4 jet-powered OWA-UAV impacted a locomotive of a passenger train in the Ukrainian settlement of Solone, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RRUl8x7NBM — Status-6 (War & Military News) (@Archer83Able) July 20, 2026

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence recently published a report on Russia's new jet-powered strike UAV, known as the Geran-4.

The report said the Geran-4 entered combat in May and can exceed 300 mph, climb above 15,000 feet, and deliver a 100- to 200-pound warhead against targets up to 279 miles away.

Powered by Chinese-made Telefly turbojets, the Geran-4 compresses Ukraine's detection and engagement windows while forcing Kiev to deploy faster and more expensive interceptor drones and missiles.

Reuters published a report Tuesday noting that Ukrainian drone manufacturer SkyFall unveiled a new high-speed interceptor at the UK's Farnborough Airshow designed to counter these new Russian jet-powered drones.

Ukrainian company SkyFall introduced the P1-SUN Jetkiller, an accelerated interceptor drone designed to counter Shahed-type drones. It reaches speeds of up to 370 km/h, compared with 310 km/h for the standard P1-SUN variant. Development took around three months.#SkyFall #P1SUN pic.twitter.com/HmTClD0OkF — Drone Wars (@Drone_Wars_) July 21, 2026

We warned in May: "And just wait until micro jet engines become standard on suicide drones ..."

Read: Logic Of Violence: We Are Nowhere Near The Endgame In Drone Wars

Last drone coverage:

Counter AUS coverage:

The world is becoming a dark and dangerous place as drones and robots become weaponized. Humanoids will be next.