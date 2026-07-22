print-icon
print-icon
Add ZeroHedge as a preferred source on Google

Drone War Enters Terrifying New Phase As Russia Deploys 300-MPH Jet-Powered Shahed

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Dramatic footage posted on X shows what appears to be a Russian Geran-4 jet-powered, one-way attack drone striking a passenger train in Ukraine.

If authenticated, the footage shows just how rapidly drone warfare is evolving beyond conventional two-stroke power plants toward miniature turbojets that sharply increase speed, compress warning and response times, potentially render many existing small-drone interceptors ineffective, and accelerate the overall tempo of combat across modern battlefields.

Here's the footage:

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence recently published a report on Russia's new jet-powered strike UAV, known as the Geran-4.

The report said the Geran-4 entered combat in May and can exceed 300 mph, climb above 15,000 feet, and deliver a 100- to 200-pound warhead against targets up to 279 miles away.

Powered by Chinese-made Telefly turbojets, the Geran-4 compresses Ukraine's detection and engagement windows while forcing Kiev to deploy faster and more expensive interceptor drones and missiles.

Reuters published a report Tuesday noting that Ukrainian drone manufacturer SkyFall unveiled a new high-speed interceptor at the UK's Farnborough Airshow designed to counter these new Russian jet-powered drones.

 We warned in May: "And just wait until micro jet engines become standard on suicide drones ..." 

ReadLogic Of Violence: We Are Nowhere Near The Endgame In Drone Wars

Last drone coverage:

Counter AUS coverage:

The world is becoming a dark and dangerous place as drones and robots become weaponized. Humanoids will be next

0