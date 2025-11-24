FAFO: Pentagon Probes Unhinged Democratic Senator After Video Urging Troops To "Refuse Illegal Orders" 

The Pentagon has opened a misconduct investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly following his participation in a video, alongside several other crazed Democratic lawmakers, urging military and intelligence personnel to "refuse illegal orders."

The video message, delivered as "You must refuse illegal orders," has been assessed as a direct challenge to lawful command authority and has been described as "sedition at the highest level" by President Trump.

On Monday, the Department of War wrote in an X post that an investigation has been launched into the Arizona lawmaker and former US Navy officer, Mark Kelly, over "serious allegations of misconduct."

DoW emphasized that military retirees remain subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice and to federal laws that bar efforts to undermine military loyalty or discipline.

.@PressSec: "You can't have a functioning military if there is disorder and chaos within the ranks, and that's what these Democrat members were encouraging. It's very clear." pic.twitter.com/2HH2SZ2UQG — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 24, 2025

The department also reiterated that servicemembers must obey lawful orders, which are presumed lawful, and that personal views do not justify disobedience.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT:



The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.). In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations… — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) November 24, 2025

Here's the video:

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich, also featured in the video, was forced to acknowledge after pressuring military and intelligence personnel to "refuse illegal orders" to admit on Monday to ABC's Martha Raddatz that "To my knowledge, I am not aware of things that are illegal —but certainly there are some legal gymnastics that are going on with these Caribbean strikes and everything related to Venezuela."

‘NOT AWARE’: SLOTKIN PRESSED OVER URGING MILITARY TO DEFY ‘ILLEGAL’ TRUMP ORDERS



After urging members of the military to refuse “illegal orders” from the Trump administration, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., admitted she is not aware of any such orders.



“Do you believe President… pic.twitter.com/XTqE84c9tq — Rob Bluey (@RobertBluey) November 24, 2025

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth called left-wing lawmakers, including Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Chris DeLuzio (D-Pa.), Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), as well as Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), all featured in the video, the "Seditious Six." He described their actions as "despicable, reckless, and false" in the propaganda video to encourage "our warriors to ignore the orders of their Commanders."

The video made by the “Seditious Six” was despicable, reckless, and false. Encouraging our warriors to ignore the orders of their Commanders undermines every aspect of “good order and discipline.” Their foolish screed sows doubt and confusion — which only puts our warriors in… https://t.co/UvLXChZnmF — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 24, 2025

What's troubling is that the real aim of the video appears to be delegitimization, paralysis, or even an attempt to undermine the Trump administration. It mirrors the broader color-revolution playbook that Democratic operatives and their billionaire-funded dark-money NGO networks have been deploying for years in regime-change style operations against Trump.

Calling on the military to "disobey unlawful orders" without identifying a single unlawful order, combined with judicial lawfare, deploying the protest-industrial complex, and a long list of coordinated pressure attacks, makes it increasingly clear that the billionaire power brokers behind the Democrats are manufacturing chaos, and some of these sinister NGOs coordinating chaos are from other countries.

