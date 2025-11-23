Trump: Democrats Urging Military To "Disobey My Orders" Have Committed A "Serious Crime"

President Trump issued new comments overnight about a group of unhinged left-wing lawmakers, including Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Chris DeLuzio (D-Pa.), Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), as well as Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who told members of the military and intelligence community last week, "You can refuse illegal orders," stressing, "You must refuse illegal orders."

"THE TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS SHOULD BE IN JAIL RIGHT NOW, NOT ROAMING THE FAKE NEWS NETWORKS TRYING TO EXPLAIN THAT WHAT THEY SAID WAS OK," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump continued, "IT WASN'T, AND NEVER WILL BE! IT WAS SEDITION AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL, AND SEDITION IS A MAJOR CRIME. THERE CAN BE NO OTHER INTERPRETATION OF WHAT THEY SAID!"

In a separate post, Trump noted, "MANY GREAT LEGAL SCHOLARS AGREE THAT THE DEMOCRAT TRAITORS THAT TOLD THE MILITARY TO DISOBEY MY ORDERS, AS PRESIDENT, HAVE COMMITTED A CRIME OF SERIOUS PROPORTION!"

The Democratic lawmakers didn't specify any specific orders from the administration. Meanwhile, a handful of issues related to military and intelligence operations have flared up recently, including the Trump administration's National Guard deployment to crime-ridden sanctuary cities controlled by far-left Democrats. Some of these cities include Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland, Oregon.

"Don't give up the ship," the Democratic lawmakers declared at the end of their video. But former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams blasted the crazed leftists on X, writing, "You guys literally let in 10,000 foreign Islamist terrorists over the southern border — is this a fucking joke?!"

You guys literally let in 10,000 foreign Islamist terrorists over the southern border—is this a fucking joke!? — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) November 19, 2025

Last week, Trump accused the six lawmakers of "seditious behaviour, punishable by death" following the video's release.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said "the words that the president chose are not the ones that I would use", and defended Trump, saying he was simply "defining the crime of sedition".

Johnson called the Democrats' video "wildly inappropriate" and "very dangerous".

"They are literally saying to 1.3 million active duty service members to defy the chain of command, not to follow lawful orders," Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, added. "It perhaps is punishable by law."

The video makes it clear that Democrats are inciting revolt and resistance against lawful authority. This is part of their broader strategy to wage a full-blown, color-revolution-style operation through their dark billionaire-funded NGO sphere with a single objective: regime change.

🧵🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: International actors are involved in the State Department led color revolution 🚨🚨



This is not speculation; it’s straight from a recorded call.



Ex-USAID employees describe how, before January 20, they moved internal groups off government systems and into… pic.twitter.com/XtinGt306o — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 9, 2025

What's clear is that globalist Democrats have no guiding principle beyond removing Trump from power and derailing the entire America First agenda. Let that sink in.