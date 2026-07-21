Lockheed Unveils Move Towards Cheaper Patriot Missiles As Interceptor Stockpiles Dwindle

With US-Iran tit-for-tat strikes on their ninth day and the Russia-Ukraine war grinding on in Eastern Europe, US inventories of certain air-delivered munitions are being depleted. This has made the rapid procurement of lower-cost missiles and bombs a top priority for the Trump administration.

The Wall Street Journal reports that defense giant Lockheed Martin is planning a low-cost version of the Patriot interceptor missile that will cost less than half as much as the current version.

The PAC-3 Adapted Capability Effector will cost less than half the price of Lockheed's PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor, which currently costs $4 million per round.

.@LockheedMartin introduces PAC‑3 ACE™ – a low‑cost, high‑performance interceptor built on the trusted PAC‑3® family. Designed for our allies, it delivers rapid‑field capability against short‑range ballistic, cruise and air‑breathing threats. pic.twitter.com/YW87z3Mq9f — Lockheed Martin Europe (@LMEuropeNews) July 20, 2026

The new missile is designed to counter cruise missiles and short-range ballistic threats while using existing Patriot launchers.

A separate report from the Financial Times states that Lockheed is exploring a European production line for the new low-cost interceptor missiles, which could drive the price down to between $1.5 million and $2 million per round.

Lockheed is already considering European suppliers for solid rocket motors, guidance electronics, and other critical components, potentially through a partnership with a leading defense contractor on the continent.

Lockheed's decision to look toward Europe, rather than expand exclusively in the US, may signal limitations within the domestic defense-industrial base, just as the Trump administration's war economy begins to accelerate.

So about lead time for these new missile? How many years?