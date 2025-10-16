More Than An Accident? Kyle Bass Sounds Alarm On U.S. Military Explosives Supply Chain After Tennessee Plant Blast

The massive blast that rocked a Tennessee explosives plant last week that killed 16 people has caught the attention of Kyle Bass, founder and chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management, who warned about potential sabotage by foreign adversaries. Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the explosion.

"The Accurate Energetics Systems explosion in Tennessee demands urgent, independent scrutiny. With China moving aggressively toward Taiwan and historical precedents of sabotaging munitions facilities, we cannot dismiss the possibility this was more than an accident," Bass wrote on X.

He continued, "AES provides over 60% of the Department of War's high-explosives systems, losing it for years is a strategic shock. Every indicator and warning in the system is flashing red."

AES' explosives are used in a wide range of conventional munitions and related weaponry primarily as the explosive fill, booster/initiator, or engineered charge. It's publicly known that the U.S. Army and Navy have awarded AES military contracts for bulk explosives, landmines, breaching charges, etc.

A sizeable concentration of America's energetic-materials production supply chain appears to be linked to AES.

Even worse, Anduril Industries founder Palmer Luckey warned last Friday, "It's the broader economy and maybe some other defense companies, if you can believe it, there's lots of us defense companies that haven't been sanctioned by China and therefore they haven't had the foresight to go and build it."

Let's remind readers about the book China's Total War Strategy: Next-Generation Weapons of Mass Destruction - published by the CCP BioThreats Initiative and authored by Dr. Ryan Clarke, LJ Eads, Dr. Robert McCreight, and Dr. Xiaoxu Sean Lin, which outlines how the CCP has been pursuing an aggressive, multifaceted "total war" against the U.S. that leverages next-generation weapons, including synthetic narcotics (e.g., fentanyl and cannabinoids), bioweapons (e.g., Covid-19), psychological manipulation and influence (e.g., TikTok), and a broad arsenal of irregular warfare tools.

And circling back to Bass' warning about potential sabotage in Tennessee - given China's ongoing hybrid warfare campaign against the U.S. - nothing can be ruled out. As an old Chinese saying goes, it's "death by a thousand cuts." That's the best way to explain the CCP's hybrid warfare against the U.S.