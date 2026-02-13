From Border Incursions To Stadiums: Counter-Drone Systems To Protect World Cup Games

Whether the brief shutdown of El Paso airspace was driven by a reported U.S. military directed-energy counter-drone weapon or what senior U.S. officials characterized as a Mexican cartel drone incursion remains unresolved at the moment.

Our assessment is that, with FIFA World Cup matches just months away, the Trump administration is racing to deploy counter-drone systems. After all, President Donald Trump signed last year's "Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty" executive order, which set the stage for accelerating counter-UAS and airspace security technology.

On Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that, through the federal Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant Program, four New York public safety agencies will use $17.2 million to fund equipment and systems that "detect, identify, track, monitor and/or mitigate unmanned aircraft systems" during the FIFA World Cup matches.

"With the evolution of technology comes new ways it can be used to harm others," Governor Hochul said. "This funding will go a long way to keep New Yorkers safe while allowing historic events like the 2026 World Cup and our nation's 250th birthday to be celebrated safely and securely."

Earlier this morning, defense tech firm Fortem Technologies announced it had received a multimillion-dollar contract to deploy its net-equipped DroneHunter at U.S. venues during soccer games this summer.

Last month, U.S. military, federal agencies, and local authorities gathered for a two-day summit near U.S. Northern Command headquarters, bringing together federal agencies, 11 U.S. host committees, and FIFA's security heads to prepare for matches across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

"We're never going to not worry about a dirty bomb," Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosanna Cordero-Stutz, who participated in the planning session, told Politico. "But we also recognize that there's a lot of other things that we need to worry about as well."

"You can't just give counter-UAS mitigation equipment to law enforcement that hasn't learned how to use it yet," said White House FIFA World Cup Task Force Coordinator Andrew Giuliani, who coordinated the federal government's role in tournament preparations and addressed the drone threat at the summit.

To FIFA officials and U.S. government leaders, the fastest-growing threat to the host cities across North America will be drones.

Last month, we outlined the theme that the rise of "Next-Gen Counter-Drone Security" was certainly upon us, but our focus was on securing data centers.

We pointed out that Wall Street analysts largely end their analysis at the financing and construction of next-generation data centers, with limited discussion regarding the modern security architecture required once these facilities are built and become instant high-value targets for non-state actors or foreign adversaries (read this); traditional perimeter measures such as metal chain-link fencing and standard surveillance systems are rendered utterly useless in the world of emerging AI threats, including coordinated autonomous drone or swarm-based attacks.

Our view is that the counter-drone industry is set to see a rush of investment in companies developing and deploying detect-and-identify systems, as well as defeat systems such as soft-kill or hard-kill options that could include kinetic sentry systems.

If you're wondering what a hard-kill option looks like ...

... Allen Control Systems has that covered.