Satellite Imagery Confirms Stealth Bomber Buildup At America's "Unsinkable Carrier"

At the start of the week, multiple open-source intelligence accounts on X reported that U.S. stealth bombers were deployed to a strategic island in the Indian Ocean—often referred to as Washington's "unsinkable aircraft carrier"—located between Africa and Indonesia, about 1,000 miles south of India.

Fast forward to Wednesday: new Planet Labs satellite imagery, posted on X by the Indo-Pacific Watch Center (IPWC), shows "3 (or possibly 7) B-2 bombers and 9 KC-135s" at the U.S. military base on Diego Garcia—strongly suggesting a force buildup aimed at projecting power in the region and keeping Tehran in check.

"Hardened shelters are essential for the security of US MIL assets. Strategic power display can work to deter enemies, but we must have adequate shelters, especially hardened shelters at Diego, Kadena, Andersen, etc," IPWC said, adding, "Our nation's enemies have ISR, so stop using "show/conceal" as the excuse to not protect aircraft from sun/rain/inbound PLARF warheads when the game begins. Start building now. Hey Anduril - can you pour concrete?"

Diego Garcia, March 25 2025. 3 (or possibly 7) B-2 Bombers & 9 KC-135. Hardened shelters are essential for the security of US MIL assets. Strategic power display can work to deter enemies, but we must have adequate shelters, especially hardened shelters at Diego, Kadena,… pic.twitter.com/TccJxVXq2r — IPWC (@IndoPacWatch) March 26, 2025

Most Americans have never heard of the tiny 38-mile-long island, nor has any journalist been allowed access in over three decades. The island features a runway long enough to accommodate B-52, B-1, and B-2 bombers and massive C-5M, C-17, and C-130 military cargo planes. The U.S. hosts upwards of 5,000 military personnel and civilian contractors on the secretive island, which is considered a lynchpin of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and across the Indo-Pacific.

Counterpunch's Conn Hallinan noted in 2019: "Diego Garcia is central to the U.S. war in Somalia, its air attacks in Iraq and Syria, and its control of the Persian Gulf, and would be essential in any conflict with Iran."

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz recently confirmed that the Trump Administration demanded the "full dismantlement" of Iran's nuclear program, including its capacity to enrich uranium for civilian use. Russia issued a statement rejecting U.S. demands, saying Tehran has the right to a peaceful nuclear program.

Tehran is starting to understand that multiple U.S. stealth bombers are now within striking distance.