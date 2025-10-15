Brink Of A "Humanitarian Disaster": 800 Migrant Families Set To Be Stranded In Pennsylvania Town Amid Factory Closure

Before corporate media ever descended on the small Appalachia town of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, ZeroHedge had boots on the ground in the late summer of 2024, uncovering a network of labor mules, migrant workers (both legal and illegal), and a web of corruption and exploitation of poor migrants enabled by the Biden-Harris regime's open-border and lax immigration policies to replace native workers.

Full video here: https://t.co/XSnt3y0RVM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 17, 2024

Many of these migrants were employed by a meatpacking plant known as Fourth Street Barbecue, also operating under the name Fourth Street Foods. They displaced native-born workers, drained local resources, and wired their paychecks overseas to third-world countries. The result: another small town gutted in real time by globalist policies for short-term profits.

For the mainstream, Charleroi hit the radar in late September 2024, when President Trump warned that the small Pennsylvania town had been swamped by Haitians, with some reports suggesting the population was more than 50% Haitian, many of whom were employed at local factories, including the meatpacking plant.

Trump asks natives of Charleroi, PA—a 4,000-person town that's been overwhelmed by Haitian immigrants—if their town has been changed by mass immigration.



"It's completely different," one says. pic.twitter.com/oMgLVCLi59 — America 2100 (@America_2100) September 24, 2024

Last fall, at a Trump rally, a trucker from Charleroi warned the immigration policies the Biden-Harris regime pushed were "nation-killing"...

This trucker is from Charleroi, a small PA town flooded with Haitians by Kamala



His message at the Trump rally: pic.twitter.com/aXe8TwvPeB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 23, 2024

Now, the consequences of open-border policies and lax immigration policies that enabled migrants to be funneled into the small town could be set to unleash what some folks at the local level are calling a "humanitarian disaster" in the making. This is because Fourth Street Barbecue is planning to shut down its plants at the end of the month after defaulting on more than $80 million in loans, according to local media outlet WTAE.

The plant's closure means that most of its workers, Haitian migrants under Temporary Protected Status (TPS), will soon be jobless and, once their TPS protections expire, reclassified as illegal. Imagine that - half a town full of illegals.

Related:

Local immigration attorney Joseph Murphy warned about the humanitarian disaster that's about to unfold in the small town:

"It's, among other things, just a plain old humanitarian disaster right here. Eight hundred families just like that, turned off, no legal status, no ability to work, thousands of miles from home in some foreign city in western Pennsylvania in February. This is just not a pretty picture."

To the local politicians, nonprofits, churches, and everyone else involved in the funneling of migrants into Charleroi: Was it worth destroying a small town for short-term gain? Residents did not vote for Haitians to replace them at factories nor drive up housing costs. While the Haitians created an artificial revival of the small town, at the local pizza shop and second-hand shops, most of the paycheck money was sent overseas via a network of Western Unions in the town.

Charleroi was strip-mined, left with no long-term investment. Local politicians, companies, churches, and nonprofits that enabled this labor scheme chased short-term profits - or maybe even state and federal grants to support migrants - instead of building a sustainable community.

Trump adminstration needs to be ahead of the curve and correctly blame Democrats and their failed policies for this incoming mess.

* * *

Click pic, buy knife, rock on. Free shipping above $500, so maybe grab a couple. Our personal favorite.