"Blow Your Mind": Ex-WSJ Journo Uncovers Hub Of An Alleged Migrant Trafficking Network In Springfield, Ohio  

Wall Street Journal reporter Asra Nomani has published a shocking report that could soon change the national discussion from Haitians and other migrants eating cats or dogs in Springfield, Ohio, to one that is more sinister: The hub of a complex "hidden human trafficking network" in the tiny rust belt town.

"The story in this town is not about cats or dogs. It's about mules. It's a twin tragedy of migrant workers from Haiti exploited and locals from Springfield marginalized," Nomani wrote in the Jewish Journal.

She said, "Just about every week since 2019, First Diversity Staffing Group Inc. has shuttled vulnerable Haitian migrants in unmarked white Ford and Chevy vans from Florida to Ohio, where they are allegedly exploited for cheap labor by companies like Dole Food Company Inc.," adding, "It is a secretive and sinister operation that has gone unchecked for more than five years."

NEW: Federal and State agents are reportedly investigating Springfield, Ohio for a potential human trafficking operation responsible for the importing and exploiting of Haitians run by a local business owner referred to as "King George."



What is going on in Springfield?!

Nomani revealed FBI anti-trafficking agents and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost are now investigating allegations of human trafficking in Springfield.

What began as my efforts to track down a rumor about animal cruelty has turned into an investigation that reveals a malignant system of labor exploitation involving a local businessman, George Ten, whom Haitians and local residents call "King George," the chief executive at First Diversity Staffing Group Inc., a Springfield company that has been the tip of the spear in the alleged trafficking operation of Haitians to the town. *** This is a story of unchecked greed and cruelty, committed not by the immigrants, but to the immigrants, with local residents of Springfield also a casualty.

See the $1.35 million mansion where "King George" Ten lives and parks his luxury cars off a golf course. His dad, Miguel Ten, told me he didn't know his son had the nickname of "King George." And he also said he would never be engaged in trafficking because of how he was…

Nomani provided an image of one of those vans owned by staffing companies that shuttles the migrants to factories.

The ex-WSJ journo said 'George Ten', the alleged mastermind behind this scheme, lives in a mansion in rural Ohio. She continued, "His nickname is "King George" because of his opulent lifestyle of luxury cars, cash handouts, and fast talk. For years, he has operated his reign of alleged exploitation."

This is stunning, as Nomani noted:

One Haitian man I interviewed asked to be anonymous for fear of retaliation and recalled how he was picked up by a driver for one of Ten's vans on a street corner near a Winn-Dixie grocery store in Immokalee, Florida. After the long journey to Springfield, he was dropped off at a rundown home on Rice Street, infested with cockroaches. He soon found work through First Diversity at Jefferson Industries Corporation, earning $12.50 an hour; he didn't know how much George skimmed off his wages . The home he lived in had no working heat, and he bought an electric heater to survive the cold Ohio winter, the heater barely heating his room.

What essentially began as an unverified claim by Trump about migrants eating pets has led to the disturbing truth of alleged labor trafficking and modern-day slavery in Springfield. The Haitians, here legally, are being exploited by mega corporations...

🚨 EXCLUSIVE. MUST WATCH. MUST READ. My newest dispatch @JewishJournal @DPearlProject will blow your mind. It did mine. And reporting it breaks my heart but I persevere because this story is every city's story of corruption, greed and power.

I came to Springfield, Ohio, on…



— Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 18, 2024

In March, we previewed to readers...

Shadowy Network Of How NGO Supplies Mega-Corporations With Migrants To Exploit Cheap Labor

She said her reporting on this would "blow your mind."

What will also blow your mind is that this alleged labor trafficking network has possibly also surfaced in Charleroi, Pennsylvania.

We cited a resident of the town, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. In a video, the resident revealed the complex network of staffing vans in a town that is 50% Haitian. The vans shuttle migrants back and forth to several food packaging plants.

Incredible footage revealing an operation in Charleroi, PA where Haitians are being bussed to and from food factories operated by Fourth Street Foods.



It’s estimated that 90% of workers are now made up of Haitians.



— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 17, 2024

Here's the full video:

What the Trump team is discovering - the story from Springfield and possibly even Charleroi, is not about cats and dogs. It's about the federal government, and maybe even a shadowy network of NGOs, that dumped the migrants into small towns nationwide. This cheap and exploited labor benefits mega corporations but crushes native blue-collar workers .

At the end of the day, this is not 'America First' - terrible foreign policy by the radicals in the far-left Biden-Harris admin has sold out the blue-collar worker.