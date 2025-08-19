"This Cannot Happen Again": Sec. Duffy Readies Major Action Against Rogue States Amid Migrant CDL Crisis

Submitted by American Truckers United,

In a bold move amid mounting highway tragedies, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has launched a scathing investigation into "rogue states" accused of flouting federal rules on Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDLs), directly linking lax enforcement to deadly crashes. The probe, announced on August 19, targets states like Washington, New Mexico, and California following a horrific Florida incident on August 12, where an illegal alien trucker - holding improperly issued CDLs - executed an illegal U-turn, killing three Americans. Duffy blasted "non-enforcement and radical immigration policies" for turning the trucking industry into a "lawless frontier," allowing unqualified foreign drivers to operate massive 40-ton rigs.

This cannot happen again.



.@FMCSA is launching an investigation into both the driver and White Hawk Carrier.



Here’s what we know:



1. Washington State improperly issued the driver a full-term CDL. Asylum seekers or illegal aliens are NOT allowed to receive this!



2. New Mexico… pic.twitter.com/Qlf8T68IJz — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) August 19, 2025

Preliminary findings reveal the driver, who entered the U.S. illegally in 2018, failed an English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment post-crash, answering only 2 of 12 verbal questions correctly. Washington issued a full-term CDL to the asylum seeker in 2023, violating federal eligibility rules, while New Mexico skipped an ELP test during a 2025 speeding stop. California's limited-term CDL is under scrutiny. Duffy, alongside President Trump, has reinstated strict ELP enforcement via a May order and initiated nationwide audits in June, vowing to "hold these states and bad actors accountable."

This crisis didn't emerge overnight. American Truckers United (ATU) has been sounding the alarm for over six years, advocating against the influx of non-domiciled CDL holders under the previous administration's policies, which they say created public safety and national security risks. More recently, outlets like Zero Hedge have amplified these concerns over the past several months, highlighting migrant-driven crashes and corporate "leap-frogging" to evade accountability. ATU's June letter to Duffy urged action to prevent further deaths, warning of hundreds of thousands of unvetted drivers unable to read road signs.

American Truckers United delivered a letter to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, requesting support for our petition to ban non-domicile CDLs issued to non-citizens and to restrict foreign CDLs. https://t.co/uQv0hwIvmC pic.twitter.com/z71Ba8XnJ6 — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) June 19, 2025

This was followed by our dire warning to all Americans about the public safety and national security threat unfolding on highways nationwide...

🚨Non-Citizen Truck Drivers Involved in Highway Crisis



This is an urgent wake-up call for every American. Our highways are no longer safe. Reckless immigration policies and weakened licensing standards have unleashed a deadly crisis on our roads. pic.twitter.com/NXrQTivkos — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) July 10, 2025

As Duffy signals "more updates soon," states are responding. Wyoming is setting the pace, with its Highway Patrol endorsing legislation to expand ELP enforcement statewide, including penalties for repeat offenders. During an August 19 committee meeting, officials cited the Florida crash and reported 236 out-of-service violations since June 25. Trucking associations and independents voiced support, emphasizing rising insurance rates and safety hazards.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Tuesday said it supports legislation to pull non-English-speaking commercial truck drivers from the roads. During testimony, a trooper referenced a crash in Florida where an illegal truck driver killed three people last week.https://t.co/eQB2cmKAyv — Cowboy State Daily (@daily_cowboy) August 19, 2025

With ATU's long-standing push finally gaining traction, Duffy's crackdown promises justice for victims and safer roads. Accountability - from sanctuary states to exploitative companies - is on the horizon, potentially reshaping the industry.