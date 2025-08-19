print-icon
"This Cannot Happen Again": Sec. Duffy Readies Major Action Against Rogue States Amid Migrant CDL Crisis

Submitted by American Truckers United

In a bold move amid mounting highway tragedies, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has launched a scathing investigation into "rogue states" accused of flouting federal rules on Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDLs), directly linking lax enforcement to deadly crashes. The probe, announced on August 19, targets states like Washington, New Mexico, and California following a horrific Florida incident on August 12, where an illegal alien trucker - holding improperly issued CDLs - executed an illegal U-turn, killing three Americans. Duffy blasted "non-enforcement and radical immigration policies" for turning the trucking industry into a "lawless frontier," allowing unqualified foreign drivers to operate massive 40-ton rigs.

Preliminary findings reveal the driver, who entered the U.S. illegally in 2018, failed an English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment post-crash, answering only 2 of 12 verbal questions correctly. Washington issued a full-term CDL to the asylum seeker in 2023, violating federal eligibility rules, while New Mexico skipped an ELP test during a 2025 speeding stop. California's limited-term CDL is under scrutiny. Duffy, alongside President Trump, has reinstated strict ELP enforcement via a May order and initiated nationwide audits in June, vowing to "hold these states and bad actors accountable."

This crisis didn't emerge overnight. American Truckers United (ATU) has been sounding the alarm for over six years, advocating against the influx of non-domiciled CDL holders under the previous administration's policies, which they say created public safety and national security risks. More recently, outlets like Zero Hedge have amplified these concerns over the past several months, highlighting migrant-driven crashes and corporate "leap-frogging" to evade accountability. ATU's June letter to Duffy urged action to prevent further deaths, warning of hundreds of thousands of unvetted drivers unable to read road signs.

This was followed by our dire warning to all Americans about the public safety and national security threat unfolding on highways nationwide... 

As Duffy signals "more updates soon," states are responding. Wyoming is setting the pace, with its Highway Patrol endorsing legislation to expand ELP enforcement statewide, including penalties for repeat offenders. During an August 19 committee meeting, officials cited the Florida crash and reported 236 out-of-service violations since June 25. Trucking associations and independents voiced support, emphasizing rising insurance rates and safety hazards.

With ATU's long-standing push finally gaining traction, Duffy's crackdown promises justice for victims and safer roads. Accountability - from sanctuary states to exploitative companies - is on the horizon, potentially reshaping the industry.

