Watch: American Truckers United Issues Dire Warning On 'Unsafe' Highways Amid Flood Of Migrant Drivers, Crashes

Shannon Everett of the trucking advocacy group American Truckers United (ATU) has been one of the most outspoken folks about the Biden-Harris regime's role in the surge of migrant drivers with non-domiciled commercial driver's licenses (CDLs). He warns the influx has transformed U.S. highways into a national security threat and a growing public safety crisis, citing multiple fatal crashes this year involving migrants behind the wheel of fully loaded 80,000-pound big rigs.

"This is an urgent wake-up call for every American," Everett wrote on X, alongside a video warning about the hundreds of thousands of migrants operating big rigs with non-domiciled CDLs. He urged heightened situational awareness on the nation's highways, citing concerns that lax licensing standards have put unqualified, non-English-speaking drivers behind the wheels of 80,000-pound rigs.

He continued, "Our highways are no longer safe. Reckless immigration policies and weakened licensing standards have unleashed a deadly crisis on our roads."

Everett cited several crashes involving non-domiciled CDL drivers, including one in Austin, Texas, earlier this year that killed five Americans.

ATU has confirmed: the driver behind today's horrific Austin, TX crash—killing 5 and injuring 11—barely spoke English. Experts say he was almost certainly on a Non-Domicile CDL.

He said, "The pattern in these crashes is undeniable. Too many of these tragedies involve non-citizen truck drivers. Truck drivers who are unvetted, unqualified, untrained, and who are exploiting lax regulations because we have almost no enforcement in our industry."

"You cannot let yourself or your loved ones be next. If you're trapped in stalled traffic, don't just sit there—stay vigilant. Watch the truckers behind you. Have an escape plan. Move your vehicle to the shoulder and be prepared to advance past the traffic if necessary. Most importantly, get out of harm's way," Everett warned.

This is an urgent wake-up call for every American. Our highways are no longer safe. Reckless immigration policies and weakened licensing standards have unleashed a deadly crisis on our roads.

ATU has previously noted that the Biden-Harris regime "bragged about bringing 876,000 new drivers into the market, effectively doubling the average annual output of new drivers."

ATU has found that truck-involved incidents and fatalities have been on a steady rise since 2016, and the correlations with federal immigration policies under the previous administration saw a spike in non-domiciled CDLs.

The Trump administration has signaled it takes the issue seriously. Last month, President Trump—through the U.S. Department of Transportation—enforced the English Language Proficiency (ELP) rule to crack down on unvetted migrant drivers operating big rigs.

Driving a truck is the #1 occupation for non college-educated men in every single state in the US.



Trucking is a perfect mix of all these issues combined.

Meanwhile, ATU revealed that Walmart and Amazon displayed navigational signs at their trucking hubs in foreign languages!

The dire warning to all Americans by ATU's Everett is about heightened situational awareness while driving on the nation's highways.