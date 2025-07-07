Walmart, Amazon Truck Depots Display Multilingual Signs, Raising Alarms Over Migrant Drivers With No English

Submitted by American Truckers United,

In the shadow of record profits and centi-billion dollar valuations, the American trucker is being pushed further to the sidelines - not by automation or fuel prices, but by corporate betrayal.

Walmart and Amazon — icons of "American" capitalism — are now placing signs at their distribution centers in foreign languages to accommodate an influx of non-domiciled, non-citizen truck drivers. Don't be fooled… this isn't about inclusion, it's about replacing those more expensive American truck drivers.

Truck driving, once a blue-collar backbone of American prosperity, is being hollowed out in favor of cheap, foreign labor. Mega-corporations and their subcontractors are exploiting loopholes to flood the industry with drivers on work visas or temporary permits, often lacking any form of training to U.S. safety standards or language requirements. Safety and sovereignty are both being sacrificed at the altar of higher earnings per share.

Donald Trump's Executive Order demanding English Language Proficiency (ELP) enforcement for commercial drivers wasn't just common sense — it was a line in the sand. You drive on American highways? You speak the language. Period.

Likewise, Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, sounded the alarm on the abuse of non-domiciled CDLs — licenses issued by states to foreign nationals who may never permanently reside in the U.S. These are not minor regulatory gaps. They're open floodgates, and big retail is swimming through them with glee… they even have the signs to prove it!

This is more than a labor dispute. It's a cultural and economic affront to every American trucker who played by the rules, paid their dues, and built this country mile by mile… "Covid's heroes" they once claimed… mega-corporation's collateral damage just a few short years later.

The real "supply chain crisis" isn't the worry of shelves running empty… it is what power that big retail will continue to build if they continue their pillage of American Truck drivers and companies while handing our national security interests/domestic supply chain to non-citizens.

* * *

ZeroHedge Take:

Under federal law, non-domiciled CDL (Commercial Driver's License) holders are required to understand and communicate in English. Yet, as the signage at Walmart distribution hubs and other major trucking depots reveals, instructions are now posted in foreign languages — a quiet admission that many of these unvetted migrant drivers don't speak English.

This is a growing public safety threat. Tens of thousands of non-domiciled drivers, some with questionable training and zero English proficiency, are now behind the wheel of 80,000-pound steel missiles barreling down U.S. highways.

