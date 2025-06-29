English Trucking Rule Takes Effect, Federal Probe Begins Of Sanctuary State Migrant CDL Pipeline

Under the Biden-Harris regime, and with backing from rogue sanctuary states, thousands—if not tens of thousands—of non-English-speaking migrants have been granted non-domiciled Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDLs), a decision now under intense scrutiny following a series of deadly crashes involving 80,000-pound big rigs, including a horrific incident in Austin, Texas, that left five Americans dead.

On Friday, the US Department of Transportation (DoT) released a statement about DoT Sec. Duffy is preparing to launch a nationwide audit into states issuing non-domiciled CDLs, more specifically examining the potential for unqualified individuals obtaining these licenses to operate big rigs on America's highways.

"This action responds directly to a key directive from President Donald J. Trump's Executive Order on Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America's Truck Drivers and is part of Secretary Duffy's commitment to safety," a statement read from DoT.

DoT Sec. Duffy stated, "The open borders policies of the last administration allowed millions to flood our country – leading to serious allegations that the trucking licensing system is being exploited."

"Today, we are launching a nationwide audit to get to the bottom of this ... and our aduit about protecting the safety of families on the road and upholding the integrity of CDLs held by America's truckers. Every state must follow federal regulations, and ensure only qualified, properly documented drivers are getting behind the wheel of a truck," Sec. Duffy said.

Last Wednesday, the English Language Proficiency (ELP) rule went into effect under a DoT Executive Order, requiring all commercial drivers to demonstrate English proficiency or face out-of-service (OOS) violations.

Trucking news site Freight Waves estimates ELP "could significantly reduce trucking capacity" by upwards of 10%, while Border Report points out that trucking companies are scrambling...

Ahead of the implementation of President Trump's Executive Order 14286, titled "Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America's Truck Drivers," which went into effect last Wednesday, the advocacy group American Truckers United penned a letter to Sec. Duffy highlighting the urgent need to address national security concerns on America's highways.

American Truckers United delivered a letter to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, requesting support for our petition to ban non-domicile CDLs issued to non-citizens and to restrict foreign CDLs. https://t.co/uQv0hwIvmC pic.twitter.com/z71Ba8XnJ6 — American Truckers (@atutruckers) June 19, 2025

Duffy's action against sanctuary states, which handed out non-domiciled CDLs like candy, suggests he may have finally listened to American Truckers United's repeated warnings. It's time for serious action to restore safety and security. The loss of American lives due to reckless, unvetted, non-domiciled CDL holders is unacceptable. It's time to hold rogue sanctuary states accountable.