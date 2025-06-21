Highway Mayhem: Trucker From Sanctuary State Illinois Arrested After Baltimore Shooting Spree

America's highways have become not just a mess but a national security threat, as the Biden–Harris regime oversaw a four-year surge in migrants obtaining non-domiciled Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDLs). The situation has grown so dire that President Trump recently signed an executive order requiring all CDL holders to demonstrate English proficiency—a policy slated to take effect next week.

The latest chaos unfolded on a stretch of highway in northern Baltimore County, where a truck driver identified as Christian Ramos, 28, of Aurora, Illinois, went on an alleged shooting spree Wednesday night, according to Maryland State Police.

The incident occurred just before midnight when a Toyota Prius carrying three people, including a toddler, was shot at near the Shawan Exit, about ten miles north of Towson, Maryland.

No injuries were reported, but a bullet was found lodged in the front seat of the Prius. Ramos, driving a Tag Trans Inc. tractor-trailer, was identified through dashcam footage as the shooter and arrested at a TA Travel Center in Elkton, Maryland, where MSP found a .45-caliber handgun and ammunition.

🚨 ALARMING: TRUCKER SHOOTING SPREE



Maryland State Police arrested Christian Ramos, 28, from Illinois, after he allegedly shot at a Toyota Prius with a 2-year-old inside on I-83 in Baltimore County. No injuries, but a bullet hole was found in the car's window.

"Investigators later learned that Pennsylvania State Police are also investigating three shootings that occurred Wednesday night along I-83 in Pennsylvania between 10:00 p.m. and midnight," MSP stated.

The trucking advocacy group American Truckers United commented on X, noting:

This incident involving Christian Ramos reflects a troubling trend of unvetted truck drivers contributing to a surge in wrecks and public safety threats across the United States. The expansion of the non-domicile CDL program has allowed an unprecedented influx of drivers, compounded by lax vetting processes and fast-tracked commercial driver's licenses, leading to dangerous incidents like this shooting spree and the earlier bomb threat in South Carolina involving another Illinois-based driver.

According to data from Overdrive, the sanctuary state of Illinois flooded America's highways with non-domiciled CDL holders:

ZeroHedge investigators contacted MSP regarding Christian Ramos' citizenship status but were referred to Illinois authorities for further information.

Recall an earlier note from American Truckers....

Tens of thousands of migrants received commercial driver’s licenses after Biden made the process for them to obtain one easier. Many don’t know how to drive these massive trucks.



Biden caused a public safety nightmare on our roads.



This is terrifying.https://t.co/h7QNQ8WvmM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 6, 2025

